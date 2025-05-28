Orania CEO Joost Strydom shared a video explaining why President Ramaphosa's stance on "Kill the Boer" chants justifies the town's existence

The video highlighted the difference between Ramaphosa's White House comments and his recent statements defending the song as a liberation chant

South Africans were divided in the comments, with some supporting Orania's mission and others questioning the approach to solving racial tensions

Joost Strydom shared a video explaining why Orania needs to be recognised internationally. Images: @JoostStrydom

Source: Facebook

Joost Strydom has sparked heated debate across social media after sharing a video that explains why he believes recent political developments justify the controversial town's continued growth.

CEO of Orania, @JoostStrydom, posted the video at the end of May following renewed tensions over the "Kill the Boer" chant that has become a flashpoint in South African politics. The CEO used recent statements from President Cyril Ramaphosa and EFF leader Julius Malema to argue that Afrikaners need a safe haven where they can make their own decisions without fear of hate speech or violence.

The video was shared with the caption:

"South African president Cyril Ramaphosa calls 'KILL THE BOER' a liberation song, and is unwilling to denounce it! THIS is exactly why we need to build a national home for the Afrikaner. Support Orania!"

In his video message from Orania, Strydom highlighted what he described as contradictory statements from President Ramaphosa regarding the controversial chant. He pointed out that during a White House meeting with President Trump, Ramaphosa clearly stated that he and his party had always denounced the "Kill the Boer" song and were completely opposed to it. However, Strydom argued that the president changed his tune when speaking to local audiences, defending the chant as simply a liberation song that should not be condemned.

Joost Strydom shared his views on why Afrikaners need their safe havens in South Africa. Images: @JoostStrydom

Source: Facebook

EFF leader's explicit statements

According to the Orania CEO, Malema explicitly stated "I repeat, kill the boer, kill the farmer" during a recent local rally, which Strydom described as hateful rhetoric that poses a direct threat to Afrikaner safety. The EFF leader's persistence with the chant, combined with the president's refusal to condemn it locally, forms the core of Strydom's argument for why places like Orania are necessary.

The "Kill the Boer" chant has long been a source of tension in South Africa, with many in the Afrikaner community viewing it as hate speech that could incite violence against farmers and white South Africans. Farm attacks and murders have been a persistent concern, with some attributing the violence to racial tensions and political rhetoric that they believe creates a hostile environment for certain communities.

Orania, established in 1991, was founded to create a stronghold for Afrikaner culture and language through the development of what supporters call a Volkstaat. The town currently houses around 2,800 residents and has grown at an annual rate of 10% in recent years, making it one of the fastest-growing towns in South Africa. The community operates on principles of self-sufficiency, with all jobs from management to manual labour performed by Afrikaners.

The Orania CEO's appeal for international recognition comes as the town continues to pursue its goal of eventual self-determination. In 2025, Orania leaders visited the United States seeking backing for their cause, clarifying they were not asking for financial aid but rather investment to develop the town further. Their appeals echo broader Afrikaner nationalist movements, with some comparing their goals to the establishment of Israel after World War II.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi weighs in on racial tensions

Viewers had strong reactions to Strydom's video, with opinions divided along racial and political lines about the best way forward for the country.

@Mart-Marie Nel questioned:

"I wonder what will happen if a white person chants the same but in reverse..."

@Tony Ryan reflected:

"It invokes memories of Sharpville, Steve Biko and 1000s others murdered because of the colour of their skin during apartheid."

@Roger Brinkley suggested:

"Come to America! All 4 million of y'all!!"

@Pieter En Celia Loots shared:

"George Riekert, I agree, but this is no time to despair. The world is taking notice of our plight as the ANC's mask is slipping."

@John Vrancken proposed:

"We'll bring Ramaphosa and Malema to the International Court in Den Haag!"

Other stories of Julius Malema making headlines

Briefly News recently reported on Julius Malema rejecting proposed changes to economic laws and making threats about international companies, but his specific demands about compliance left many questioning his real motives.

recently reported on Julius Malema rejecting proposed changes to economic laws and making threats about international companies, but his specific demands about compliance left many questioning his real motives. The EFF leader made bold claims about not being afraid of a major world leader and suggested the opposite was true, but his closing remarks at a rally had South Africans completely outraged.

Julius Malema took aim at another political party during a recent rally and made shocking claims about their intelligence, but his choice of words about their leader sparked fresh controversy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News