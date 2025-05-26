Julius Malema took a shot at the uMkhonto weSizwe Party during a party rally in the Free State

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader claimed that its members were as stupid as their leader

The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets also took a swipe at US President Donald Trump

Julius Malema mocked members of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, saying they were collectively stupid. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

FREE STATE – No one is safe from Julius Malema’s wrath.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader is still firing cheap shots at the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, but he’s also taking aim at the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets took a swipe at Jacob Zuma’s party during a party rally in Kwakwatsi, Free State, on 25 May 2025.

Malema says MK party members are stupid

Addressing members at the rally ahead of the Ward 16 by-elections in Kwakwatsi, the EFF leader took a swipe at the MK Party.

Speaking about the fact that the party had more followers than his own, he said it didn’t matter as they were all collectively stupid, just like their leader. He added that they contributed nothing of value in Parliament, as no one understood what they said.

You can view his jibe below.

It's not the first time the EFF leader has fired shots at the official opposition. During the rally he also reiterated that he would never unite with Zuma, saying that if Zuma wanted to join forces, he would have joined the EFF instead of opening his own party.

Malema pokes fun at Trump

Before swiping at the MK Party, Malema also made a thinly veiled reference to Donald Trump and the videos he played during his meeting with Cyril Ramaphosa. The US President shared clips of Malema singing the Kill the Boer struggle song, arguing that it was proof of white genocide in the country.

Malema originally was offended by Trump’s actions, but now appears to be wearing it as a badge of honour.

“The first black man to turn the Oval Office into a cinema is speaking to you now, no one has ever done that in history except the man before you,” Malema proudly claimed.

Julius Malema was previously offended by Cyril Ramaphosa and Donald Trump discussing him in the White House. Image: Chip Somodevilla

What you need to know about Malema, Trump and the videos

Malema responds to Trump’s calls for his arrest

Briefly News reported that Malema roasted Trump, Johann Rupert, and Ramaphosa after the meeting at the White House.

Malema commented on the fact that the three discussed him in the White House, and Trump called for his arrest.

Malema joked about the incident, saying that a group of old men were sitting in the White House discussing him.

Source: Briefly News