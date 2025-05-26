The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, rejected the proposed Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) changes

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Solly Malatsi gazetted the proposal to amend BBBEE laws

Malema said that Starlink must not be allowed to come into South Africa if it is not compliant with the BBBEE laws of the country

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliament and Parliamentary committees, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Julius Malema criticised Solly Malatsi's proposed changes to BBBEE laws. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KOPPIE, FREE STATE—The Economic Freedom Fighters' president, Julius Malema, rejected the proposed changes to the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) laws, which the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, recently gazetted. He also took a swipe at billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink and allegations that the proposed amendments were tied to its operation in South Africa.

Julius Malema rejects BBBEE amendments

Malema spoke during the EFF's campaigning rally in Koppies, Free State on 25 May 2025 ahead of the by-eelctions the municipality will host. He said Malatsi's gazetted policy change proposals came after President Cyril Ramaphosa was in Washington, where he had a bilateral working meeting with the president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Malema pointed out that the government tried to implement transformation policies to accommodate multinational companies. He said billionaire Johann Rupert proposed that Starlink operate in South Africa. The following day, he said, the government announced the proposed relaxation of BBBEE laws.

Government makes BBBEE policy change proposals

Malema said that Starlink will not operate in the country if it does not comply with BBBEE laws. Malatsi recently defended himself and said that the proposed amendments were not published in response to the bilateral White House meeting on 21 May.

Malatsi said the amendments were made to promote and invite international investment in South Africa. He was also summoned to appear before Parliament after he gazetted the proposed changes. Musk has previously accused the South African government of using his race to exclude Starlink from operating in the country.

EFF president Julius Malema rejected proposed changes to the BBBEE laws. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans debate

Netienso, commenting on IOL News' Facebook, debated Malema's perspective.

Those who agreed

Sandile Cetywayo Ka Nduli said:

"I strongly agree with those opposing Starlink. Can't our leaders see that they are being manipulated so that Elon can bring his business to South Africa?"

Jack Janse Van Rensburg said:

"Agree with Julius on this. Cyril's ANC is just trying to pacify Trump. It's a disingenuous move. Race laws should be scrapped, not manipulated to lie to America."

Scelo Scelo said:

"Malema is the only man who preaches political truth."

Those who disagree

Nana Mthembu said:

"Nonentity barking whilst outside."

Nicky Ingham Charlton said:

"Empty vessels make too much noise."

The Ultimate Wisdom said:

"BEE doesn't benefit the general public but politicians, their families and friends."

Julius Malema says Trump does not intimidate him

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Malema roasted Trump and said that Trump does not intimidate him. He spoke in Koppies, five days after Trump and Ramaphosa met.

Malema said that Trump would never say what he said to him to his face. His statements came after Trump played clips of him singing Kill the Boer in the White House during his bilateral meeting with Ramaphosa.

Source: Briefly News