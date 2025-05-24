A 28-year-old man was arrested for reportedly threatening President Cyril Ramaphosa, a Cape Town businessman and Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis

The businessman reportedly received a voice message from the suspect who threatened Ramaphosa, Hill-Lewis and the businessman

He is expected to appear in court soon, and South Africans made fun of him, speculating about the kind of threats he made

A suspect is in jail for threatening Cyril Ramaphosa and Geordin Hill-Lewis. Images: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

GERMISTON, EKURHULENI — The South African Police Service arrested a 28-year-old man in Germiston, Ekurhuleni, on 23 May 2025 for allegedly making threats against President Cyril Ramaphosa, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and a businessman from Cape Town.

Man arrested for making threats to Ramaphosa

According to the South African Police Service, the Hawks' Crime Against The State (CATS) unit arrested him after a businessman from Cape Town opened a case against him. He received a voice note in which threats were made against Ramaphosa and Hill-Lewis. He also reportedly sent multiple messages of a similar nature to the business owner and her family.

After a swift investigation, he was arrested and transported to Cape Town. He has been charged with intimidation and will appear before the Cape Town Magistrates' Court on 26 May. It is not clear what threats he made to Ramaphosa, the businesswoman, and Hill-Lewis.

An Ekurhuleni man was arrested for threatening Geordin Hill-Lewis and Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images

South Africans speculate

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post jokingly speculated on what threats the suspect made.

Swaran Singh said:

"I thought we had a democracy where anyone can make threats against anyone."

Tk Tkzee said:

"Next, he must arrest Malema with immediate effect."

Rantu Bohloko said:

"He must immediately arrest himself for the Phala Phala saga."

Kwanele Magwa Meke said:

"That's what Johann Rupert was talking about in the Oval Office. He angered Cape Flats gangsters, and now they threaten the buffalo."

Cyril Ramaphosa mourns the death of former Springbok star

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa mourned the death of Cornal Hendricks, the former Springboks player who recently died of a heart attack. He died at the age of 37.

In his tribute, Ramaphosa said that Hendricks defied the odds in his life to follow his passion for rugby and remained committed to uplifting his community.

