Man Arrested for Making Threats to Cyril Ramaphosa, Cape Town Mayor and Business Owner
- A 28-year-old man was arrested for reportedly threatening President Cyril Ramaphosa, a Cape Town businessman and Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
- The businessman reportedly received a voice message from the suspect who threatened Ramaphosa, Hill-Lewis and the businessman
- He is expected to appear in court soon, and South Africans made fun of him, speculating about the kind of threats he made
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.
GERMISTON, EKURHULENI — The South African Police Service arrested a 28-year-old man in Germiston, Ekurhuleni, on 23 May 2025 for allegedly making threats against President Cyril Ramaphosa, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and a businessman from Cape Town.
Man arrested for making threats to Ramaphosa
According to the South African Police Service, the Hawks' Crime Against The State (CATS) unit arrested him after a businessman from Cape Town opened a case against him. He received a voice note in which threats were made against Ramaphosa and Hill-Lewis. He also reportedly sent multiple messages of a similar nature to the business owner and her family.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
After a swift investigation, he was arrested and transported to Cape Town. He has been charged with intimidation and will appear before the Cape Town Magistrates' Court on 26 May. It is not clear what threats he made to Ramaphosa, the businesswoman, and Hill-Lewis.
Recent Cyril Ramaphosa news
- Ramaphosa's delegation to the United States of America included Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, and the Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen
- Ramaphosa arrived in Washington on 20 May for his working visit with Donald Trump and was upbeat about it
- During the meeting, Ramaphosa called on Trump to leverage the power of American technology to assist South Africans in the fight against farm murders
- After the meeting, Ramaphosa said that Trump doubts the veracity of the claims of white genocide and land seizures in the country
South Africans speculate
Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post jokingly speculated on what threats the suspect made.
Swaran Singh said:
"I thought we had a democracy where anyone can make threats against anyone."
Tk Tkzee said:
"Next, he must arrest Malema with immediate effect."
Rantu Bohloko said:
"He must immediately arrest himself for the Phala Phala saga."
Kwanele Magwa Meke said:
"That's what Johann Rupert was talking about in the Oval Office. He angered Cape Flats gangsters, and now they threaten the buffalo."
Cyril Ramaphosa mourns the death of former Springbok star
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa mourned the death of Cornal Hendricks, the former Springboks player who recently died of a heart attack. He died at the age of 37.
In his tribute, Ramaphosa said that Hendricks defied the odds in his life to follow his passion for rugby and remained committed to uplifting his community.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena joined Briefly News in 2023 and is a Current Affairs writer. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za