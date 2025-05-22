The former Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) MP, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, was disappointed by the outcome of the president's meeting in the US

The radio presenter shared his observation of the talks between President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Donald Trump at the Oval Office

Joining President Cyril Ramaphosa at the meeting were billionaire businessman Johann Rupert and two popular golfers

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was disappointed by the meeting between the South African President and the US President. Image: Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

As South Africans watched the meeting at the Oval Office in the United States, many formed varying opinions. Former member of parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was disappointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, so he made a bold statement on X.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reacts to Ramaphosa's meeting in the US

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had a heated meeting with United States President Donald Trump.

Joining the SA delegation were the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, Democratic Alliance (DA) MP John Steenhuizen, who is the Minister of Agriculture, billionaire Johann Rupert, professional golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen, and others.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The meeting was to address the false claims of a white genocide happening in Mzansi. Following the meeting, President Ramaphosa shared that there would be more talks about the matter in the future.

President Cyril Ramaphosa met with US President Donald Trump to discuss the false claims of white genocide in SA. Image: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, like many people, was disappointed by the outcome of the meeting, claiming that SA was handed over on a silver platter.

"What happened in that room is the greatest assault on Africa’s dignity, sovereignty, and liberation legacy. They literally handed over our country. What a shameful state of affairs! Any proud African watching that drama must have felt the shame deep in their hearts!"

Check out Ndlozi's post on X below:

Mzansi argues with Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's statement

Not everyone seems to agree with Ndlozi's views. Here are the reactions below:

@CYnens claimed:

"You still have your EFF stigma in you."

@rabelaniCPT was disappointed:

"So heartbreaking to read what you just wrote. Especially from such intelligent, respected man like you."

@BaShonaBaShona observed:

"When negotiating, knowing your opponent well is crucial, which is what @CyrilRamaphosa did. President Ramaphosa understood that Trump would likely humiliate him, so he decided to bring in white representatives to address the matter."

@MphahleleMM said:

"There are many distasteful aspects, one can agree. However, if you're the president of a country with high crime, unemployment and inequality, you have to sometimes swallow porcupines around the world to bring prosperity to your country."

@nelsmatya argued:

"You need to understand more about the subject of 'national interest'. That platform is not opposition politics."

Ntsiki Mazwai takes swipe at Johann Rupert ahead of white house visit

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai took a swing at Johann Rupert on social media, after news that he would join President Cyril Ramaphosa in the United States. Ntsiki Mazwai likened him to the Guptas.

"Rupert is the real Guptas," Ntsiki Mazwai boldly stated.

She joined the list of people who were opposing the decision to have Rupert and other golfers as part of the South African delegation to the Oval Office.

Source: Briefly News