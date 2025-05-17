Elon Musk earned serious side eye after the AI on X, Grok, was accused of spreading disinformation about South Africa

The tech tycoon has been vocal about his belief that white people in South Africa are in danger because of the government

Many people pointed the finger at Elon Musk after Grok was called out for making statements about the alleged genocide in South Africa

Elon Musk landed in hot water with his AI Grok on X following Trump's executive order to welcome Afrikaner farmers as refugees, Grok recently made false statements about the claims of a white genocide in South Africa.

Elon Musk was in trouble with peeps after Grok made claims about a genocide in South Africa. Image: Andrew Harnik

Source: Getty Images

The tech billionaire was accused of being involved in the inaccurate statements that Grok made about South Africa on 14 May 2025, following Elon Musk's past controversial statements. xAI made an official statement acknowledging that Grok made a problematic response regarding the topic of white lives in South Africa.

Elon Musk blamed for Grok disinformation

In a post on X, xAI addressed an incident where Grok made a response on a political topic which violated xAI's internal policies and core values. The bot addressed a topic related to the alleged white genocide in South Africa. xAI assured users on the social media platform that they have taken steps to ensure that Grok is transparent and reliable. Read the official statement below:

Grok also later denied that Elon caused the glitch that made it give inaccurate information about the political topic regarding South Africa. Read Grok's answer:

Since the incident, Grok has been responding accurately even to Elon's posts, where he claims that there is racial discrimination by law in South Africa. See some of Grok's latest responses below:

SA debates over Elon Musk and white genocide claims

In light of the incident involving Grok and South African politics, many people slammed Elon. People also speculated that the incident with Grok was proof that Elon would misuse the power he may get by having Starlink approved in South Africa.

Elon Musk wanted to bring Starlink to South Africa, but was not allowed. Image: Joan Cros

Source: Getty Images

@NM_Xulu claimed:

"I made this point even before he tried to break Grok. Back when he turned off the internet connection of the Ukrainian army because he felt they were doing something he disagreed with. The man can't be trusted."

@olwethumtati said:

"He is, without question, themost dangerous man of our time."

@Iam_ZwelethuM commented:

"It makes me wonder what his end goal is in doing all of this."

@Funjebs agreed with Lynette-SA:

"Thank you for this post.We need to understand that when the rich and powerful throw "free" services our way for "our" benefit, then we are the product."

Others argued that there was a white genocide in South Africa

@j_Gaines66 challenged the argument against the alleged white genocide:

"Please prove it's fake. It's very VERY easy to prove how real it is."

@KuhnSteven90717 added:

"Fake? Just google it, yahoo, duckduckgo, choose your browser. Why would you write something so hateful and not even research? Oh thats right: hate destroys common sense."

@T0rus123 wrote:

"The word Genocide is hyperbole (so far), but the anti white laws are not. Neither are the farm killings, neither is the expropriation without compensation threat. Neither is the lack of protection from thugs which roam around unemployed. Neither is the lack of condemnation of the 'kill the boer' chant."

Elon Musk shares video of farmer graves at memorial site

Briefly News previously reported that a video claiming to show the graves of murdered white farmers in South Africa made waves online after it was shared by Elon Musk, who believes that Afrikaner people's lives are in danger.

The businessman posted the clip on his X account, @elonmusk, attracting comments from social media users who reacted with shock, sympathised with the racial group and were ready to welcome them in America.

Many users on X were stunned, with American voices filling the comment section, showing sympathy for the Afrikaner community. Some said local farmers should be offered asylum in the U.S., while others expressed disbelief that the story wasn’t being told by media platforms.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News