Skomota sparked debate after a viral video showed him drinking alcohol in public, with fans accusing him of breaking the law

Public drinking laws divided social media users, with some defending Skomota due to the rural setting and event context, while others criticised law enforcement for inaction

Reactions highlighted issues around policing, public safety, and perceptions of corruption within South Africa’s police service

Popular South African media personality Skomota recently became a topic of discussion when his video walking around with a bottle of alcohol went viral on social media. Fans accused the star of breaking the law by drinking in public.

Skomota accused of breaking the law

Mzansi dancing sensation Skomota was recently captured having the time of his life at an event. The star is popular for his hilarious dance moves. Unlike the Sundowns game, where he was captured looking lost and confused, Skomota seemed to be having a blast in the now-viral video.

The clip was shared on the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, by a user with the handle @Lebona_cabonena on 14 May 2025. In the video, which looks like it was taken in a rural area, Skomota was rocking a black suit and white sneakers. The X user noted that the popular media personality was breaking the law by drinking in public. The caption read:

"This guy is always doing public drinking, and the police are doing nothing."

Fans react to Skomota's video

The post divided social media users, who shared mixed reactions to the video. Some defended Skomota, saying he was not breaking any law because he seemed like he was attending an event. Others noted that Skomota might not have realised that he was breaking the law because of his condition.

@_the_solitude_ said:

"In this, this man is less at fault and the government is more at fault."

@HereWithShit commented:

"Public drinking in rural areas is legal. My question is, why is this money he's making not cleaning him up?"

@Oracle5152 added:

"Public drinking is legal in the bundus, chief."

@AlexI_IRobson said:

"Well, he looks friendly and he is dressed nicely... Surely that cancels out the Drunk and Disorderly conduct 🤷‍♂️"

@Yell_Taper noted:

"One of the chief reasons why we have so many pedestrian deaths on our roads. The Police and Metro do not do their jobs of taking them off the street."

@chante75967 said:

"Of course not, Sir. Because the South African Police [Dis] Service is an ANC lapdog. Spreading the lies, corruption, and crime agenda, one ignored criminal at a time. ✊🏻"

@TheWitchetal added:

"Some groups of people are exempt from certain things in life."

Skomota spotted flirting with woman at groove

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that there's no denying that South African women love the attention they get from media personality, Skomota. The star who has been captured getting cosy with female fans is trending for flirting with an unknown woman.

Controversial media personality Skomota is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The star who has made headlines for his interactions with female fans recently had the internet talking when he was spotted flirting with a beautiful woman at a club.

