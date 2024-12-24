South Africa has seen a rise in the differently abled entertainers entering the industry and thriving

From dancers like Skomota and Tsekeleke to Maskandi musician MaYoghurt, they are making a name for themselves

Two of which even gained a nomination at the Briefly News Entertainment Awards in the Maskandi of the Year category

The entertainment industry is opening up to differently abled entertainers, allowing them to gain some sort of recognition in their respective careers.

How Skomota became a household name

Skomota's career started out as just being an internet sensation with a popular dance on TikTok. However, Thabang Sefala, AKA Ngwana Sesi, is now being booked by various event organisers and is travelling to parts of the country.

The Limpopo born dancer also started gaining a social media presence as a notorious kisser. He would kiss several women in the outlets he usually hangs out at and trend for it.

But it does not end there; Skomota will now become a reality TV star as he has a reality TV show coming to Moja LOVE, premiering on Tuesday, 15 February 2025.

Tsekeleke's dance moves score him an award nod

Another internet sensation known for his unique dance moves, Tsekeleke gained a following just by being a dancer. However, his career has also been marred by drama, like Skomota's.

His career was boosted by Dr Malinga, who decided to take him on as his manager. However, that relationship was short-lived, as Malinga took the alleged threats from his family seriously.

"I hope you'll be fine with your family because I don't want to get shot the next time I bring you something at your house. I have children and a wife who needs me. I'm going to leave you with your family before I get hurt."

However, he did win the Influencer of the Year award at the 2024 Briefly News Awards.

MaYoghurt, the rising Maskandi singer

Maskandi musician Mongezi Mjama, AKA MaYoghurt, is making a mark in the music industry. He was nominated at the Briefly News Entertainment Awards in the Maskandi of the Year category.

The singer explained to Briefly News that he usually carries a Bliss yoghurt with him around when he does interviews, as a way of marketing his brand. His other nickname is also Bliss.

He is known for appearing on Mzansi Magic's Sweet and Short.

Dr Malinga trends for spoiling Tsekeleke

In a previous report from Briefly News, Dr Malinga took Tsekeleke out for lunch, but people had negative things to say.

Linga also spoiled the influencer with a shopping spree, but Mzansi was convinced that he was after Tsekeleke's money.

