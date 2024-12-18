Khuzani recently made history and raised the flag for every Maskandi artist in South Africa

The singer has become the first from the genre to top Apple Music's coveted album chart

Briefly News caught up with Khuzani about his achievement and what it means for his career and Maskandi music

Khuzani's new album helped him make history on Apple Music. Images: khuzani_mpungose

Source: Instagram

Khuzani is overjoyed after his album made history on the Apple Music charts.

Khuzani celebrates album success

A little over a month since the release of his new album, Khuzani couldn't contain his excitement as Angidlali Nezingane continued to dominate the music charts.

The Imbongolo hitmaker's project previously topped the Spotify charts and was announced as the site's top album within a week of its release.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He has now made history on Apple Music as the first Maskandi artist to top the streaming site's album chart. Briefly News got Khuzani's heartwarming reaction to the news:

"I'm overwhelmed with gratitude. We poured our hearts, souls, and countless hours into creating something special, and it's truly humbling to have it resonate with so many people.

"This milestone is not just a triumph for us but for everyone who believes in the power of music to unite, inspire, and uplift. We are just getting started!"

His achievement is a testament to the growing popularity of Maskandi in South Africa, and Khuzani is but one of the many Maskandi stars making waves through the genre.

Gucci hitmaker, Mthandeni SK, won himself a sweet prize at the Briefly News Entertainment Awards after being crowned Maskandi Artist of the Year.

Khuzani flaunts his big purchase

The success of his album was not the only achievement Khuzani celebrated in 2024, as many wins kept rolling in.

During the same month of the album release, the singer splurged on a big truck, seemingly venturing into a new business, and thanked his loyal fans for their consistent support:

"I want to take this opportunity to show you guys how your love and support for me all these years has paid off. Just look at this. I am up in arms."

Emtee's album dominates music charts

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the success of Emtee's new album, DIY 3.

Fans were impressed, saying they never doubted that Big Hustle would make a killing with his new music.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News