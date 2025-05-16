Renaldo Gouws has issued an unconditional public apology for his racist comments made in a video in 2010

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) confirmed that Gouws’ case was settled

A case was opened against the former Democratic Alliance member in 2023 when he joined Parliament

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The SAHRC confirmed that the case against Renaldo Gouws was settled after he unconditionally apologised. Image: Lulama Zenzile

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

Renaldo Gouws has finally issued an unconditional public apology for his use of racist language in a video in 2010.

The former Democratic Alliance councillor and member of parliament has admitted that his comments caused deep harm to black people.

His apology was published by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) following the settlement of a hate speech complaint made against him. The complaint was made after the video of his racist rant resurfaced in June 2024, after he was sworn in as a member of Parliament.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SAHRC confirms the case has been settled

SAHRC spokesperson Wisani Baloyi has confirmed that the case has been settled through the commission’s alternative dispute resolution process.

“The commission welcomes Mr Gouws’s acknowledgement of the impact of his past conduct and reiterates that the right to freedom of expression must be exercised in a manner that respects the dignity and equality of all people,” Baloyi said.

Baloyi also confirmed Gouws will participate in two SAHRC-led sessions, as part of the settlement.

You can view his statement below.

Gouws apologises and withdraws previous comments

The former DA member apologised for the 2010 video, which was shot when he was 27 years old.

In his apology, he said that he was sorry for the pain, anger, and trauma his words caused, and that he was sorry for trying to justify, minimise, and sanitise them.

He admitted that an earlier apology he posted to Facebook was vague and failed to fully acknowledge the impact of his words. He also withdrew remarks he made about the SAHRC, as he previously accused me of double standards and even suggested that it be defunded.

He maintained that he was treated unfairly by the DA, but added that he understood that his prior apologies were limited.

What you need to know about Renaldo Gouws

Gouws apologises to Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie

In a related article, Gouws apologised to Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie.

Briefly News reported that the former DA member said that he had misjudged McKenzie.

He admitted that his criticism of the Patriotic Alliance leader was done in poor taste.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News