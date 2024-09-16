The Congress of South African Unions has welcomed the decision the Democratic Alliance made in firing Renaldo Gouws

Gouws was found to have contravened sections of the party's constitution after he trended for using racial slurs in previous videos

Many South Africans on social media did not believe that the party truly was non-racial, and some took aim at COSATU

JOHANNESBURG — The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) is happy that the Democratic Alliance showed former member and MP Renaldo Gouws.

COSATU happy Gouws is gone

IOL reported that COSATU applauded the Democratic Alliance's decision to expel Renaldo Gouws. The party announced last week that the Federal Executive terminated his DA membership and summarily fired him from his role as an MP in Parliament.

COSATU's Matthew Parks said Parliament had no place for cheerleaders of racial violence. He also said those with similar views must be removed from public office. He emphasised that ordinary citizens still bear deep emotional scars from apartheid. He added that the government must enforce the Prevention and Combating of Hate Speech and Crimes Act efficiently.

Netizens weigh in

Netizens shared their views on Facebook.

Sean Patrick Bozalek said:

"Cosatu is letting workers down by pronouncing over sideshows in politics instead of focusing on the shop floor."

Vuyo Sonto said:

"They expelled him to save their reputation."

Sarah Coutts said:

"Maybe Cosatu should remind its members of that."

Nomonde Dolophu said:

"The DA is trying hard to show peace, and we should be encouraged."

Met BM said:

"The DA's true colours will be shown."

Renaldo Gouws apologises

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Gouws issued an apology after the party suspended him from his parliamentary duties.

He said he regretted the words he used and said he spoke those words at a time when he didn't understand what they meant. He also said his delivery was off the mark.

