Former Democratic Alliance member and Member of Parliament Renaldo Gouws apologised to Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie

Gouws said he misjudged McKenzie and admitted that his criticism of the minister was done in poor taste

McKenzie embraced his apology and encouraged him to reflect on his life now that he was not in politics anymore

Renaldo Gouws apologised to Gayton McKenzie. Images: @RenaldoGouws/X and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, graciously accepted the apology of former Democratic Alliance MP and member Renaldo Gouws.

Renaldo Gouws says sorry

@RenaldoGouws wrote a lengthy apology on X directed at McKenzie. This apology came shortly after the Democratic Alliance terminated his membership and fired him as an MP. He admitted that he judged McKenzie because of his past.

Gouws added that he was no different from the people and mainstream media who allegedly took his words out of context and praised McKenzie's work as a minister.

"I'm man enough to admit how childish I was and couldn't see past my nose. I know I briefly served in Parliament, but there is no doubt that you are one of the top-performing Ministers in the short time you have been in that position. Kudos to you; keep up the good work."

Read the apology here:

McKenzie accepts his apology

McKenzie, in response, welcomed his apology on his X account @GaytonMcK.

"Thanks a lot, Renaldo Gouws. This, too, shall pass. Be strong, learn, reflect deeply and bounce back soon."

View the tweet here:

South Africans show Gayton love

Gayton McKenzie accepting Gouws's apology hit all the right spots in netizens' hearts

DadLossaSon said:

"I'm sure Gayton is going to have a word with people to give you a second chance because the honourable minister believes in giving people second chances."

Van said:

"So gracious of you, Minister."

SA defender said:

"Thanks, Pres, for responding to him. We need to forgive when forgiveness is asked."

Thulani Dasa said:

"I have high respect for you, my brother, and all the work you've done to better your life."

Maps said:

"Lord Gayton, you give grace, and you will be given grace."

