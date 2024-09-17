The Democratic Alliance has accused the leader of ActionSA, Herman Mashaba, of destroying a coalition that worked very well

This was after the party announced its split from the DA-led coalition in Tshwane amid trouble brewing in the coalition

South Africans weighed in, and others believed that Mashaba did not have the political astuteness they thought he had

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties and Parliament.

Democratic Alliance is not happy Herman Mashaba's ActionSA pulled out of their coalition. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA — The Democratic Alliance accused ActionSA of betraying them after ActionSA stepped away from their coalition in Tshwane.

DA slams ActionSA

According to TimesLIVE, Mashaba said what triggered the decision to split from the DA-led coalition was discovering that the DA was planning with the African National Congress to remove ActionSA from the Tshwane Municipality.

The DA's spokesperson, William Aucamp, said Mashaba brought down a coalition that achieved success in Tshwane's finances and securing maximum energy independence. He also accused the party of hypocrisy and said ActionSA took credit for work done by the coalition.

Netizens question Mashaba

Some South Africans on Facebook criticised Mashaba's political astuteness.

Leo Sithembiso Sibaya said:

"Common sense doesn't exist in politics. Any person who has been booted out by a certain political party and went out to form his own party will never work in harmony with the party that kicked him out."

Nomthandazo tembe said:

"Disappointed in Herman. He's still settling scores with the DA. There's no sincerity in wishing the country to move forward."

Harry Masipa said:

"I really feel pity for this man. He should just leave politics."

Willie Nieuwoudt said:

"Herman Mashaba will never be able to work with or under anybody."

Noreen Ann Ryan-Jacobsohn said:

"He lost the plot totally."

DA fires Renaldo Gouws

In a recent article, Briefly News reported that the DA expelled former member and MP Renaldo Gouws.

The party's federal executive found that he contravened sections of their constitution when he went viral for videos that he had recorded years ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News