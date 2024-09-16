ActionSA Confirms Split From Democratic Alliance, Commits to Fighting Illegal Trade
- ActionSA confirmed that it cut dies with its Tshwane coalition partner, Democratic Alliance, recently
- The party said it will focus on reclaiming the city, revitalise the Central Business District and tackle illegal trading by illegal foreigners
- South Africans had mixed feelings about their pulling out of the coalition, with others supporting the move and others opposing it
With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties and Parliament.
TSHWANE—ActionSA pulled out of its coalition with the Democratic Alliance and said it would focus on tackling illegal trade, among other issues, in the city.
ActionSA quits DA alliance
IOL reported that the party is dedicating itself to reclaiming the CBD and focusing on dealing with illegal trade by undocumented foreigners. ActionSA's Gauteng Chairperson Funzi Ngobeni spoke during the party's imbizo.
Ngobeni said South Africans cannot trade informally by selling vegetables because foreigners have taken the slots in the CBD. He called on municipalities to act, enforce the city's bylaws, and reclaim the hijacked buildings in the CBD.
South Africans on the fence
Netizens who were discussing the announcement on Facebook held different views.
Those who agree with ActionSA
Kayolet Matjeni Ga Mathabe said:
"It's about time. Our street vendors cannot compete with foreign nationals in their own country."
Masandi Magwaza said:
"DA started this flip-flopping business."
Bonolo More said:
"The majority of white people in Tshwane are so pissed that they've drafted a petition to stop the removal of arrogant Cilliers Brink."
Netizens disagree with ActionSA
Immaculate Mnike said:
"Mashaba's party is losing focus. They want to work with the ANC for tenders and positions."
Mags Vandeventer said:
"Soon, they will have no voters left."
Chris Smal said:
"Politicians serving self-interests by sacrificing the community."
ActionSA wants Simelane to resign
In a related article, Briefly News reported that ActionSA called for Minister of Justice Thembi Simelane to step down from her role.
This was after she was implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank saga. She received a loan from a VBS-linked lender, which she used to buy a coffee shop in Sandton.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za