ActionSA confirmed that it cut dies with its Tshwane coalition partner, Democratic Alliance, recently

The party said it will focus on reclaiming the city, revitalise the Central Business District and tackle illegal trading by illegal foreigners

South Africans had mixed feelings about their pulling out of the coalition, with others supporting the move and others opposing it

ActionSA called on the municipalities to implement bylaws. Images: Papi Morake/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

TSHWANE—ActionSA pulled out of its coalition with the Democratic Alliance and said it would focus on tackling illegal trade, among other issues, in the city.

ActionSA quits DA alliance

IOL reported that the party is dedicating itself to reclaiming the CBD and focusing on dealing with illegal trade by undocumented foreigners. ActionSA's Gauteng Chairperson Funzi Ngobeni spoke during the party's imbizo.

Ngobeni said South Africans cannot trade informally by selling vegetables because foreigners have taken the slots in the CBD. He called on municipalities to act, enforce the city's bylaws, and reclaim the hijacked buildings in the CBD.

South Africans on the fence

Netizens who were discussing the announcement on Facebook held different views.

Those who agree with ActionSA

Kayolet Matjeni Ga Mathabe said:

"It's about time. Our street vendors cannot compete with foreign nationals in their own country."

Masandi Magwaza said:

"DA started this flip-flopping business."

Bonolo More said:

"The majority of white people in Tshwane are so pissed that they've drafted a petition to stop the removal of arrogant Cilliers Brink."

Netizens disagree with ActionSA

Immaculate Mnike said:

"Mashaba's party is losing focus. They want to work with the ANC for tenders and positions."

Mags Vandeventer said:

"Soon, they will have no voters left."

Chris Smal said:

"Politicians serving self-interests by sacrificing the community."

