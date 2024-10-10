R500 Million Spent on Presidential Medical Unit Healthcare Since 2019
- Half a billion has been spent on the current president, Cyril Ramaphosa, and previous presidents' healthcare since 2019
- The Democratic Alliance asked Defense Minister Angie Motshekga how much the Department of Defense spent footing presidents' medical bill
- In response, she revealed that R500 million had been spent, and the DA slammed the expenditure
JOHANNESBURG — The government parted with R500 million, for current and previous presidents.
R500 million on presidents' health
The Democratic Alliance's Defense and Military spokesperson, Chris Hattingh, asked Defense Minister Angie Motshekga how much it costs to pay for the medical bills of the current president, Cyril Ramaphosa, and the previous presidents in the past few years.
In response, Moshekga revealed that the department's Presidential Medical Unit, which caters to the medical needs of current and former presidents, their deputies, and their spouses, has spent half a billion since 2019.
DA slams ministry
The party was far from impressed. Hattingh said the expenditure came when the South African National Defence Force was under extreme budget constraints, where soldiers did not have sufficient tactical, logistical, air, and medical support for operations.
Netizens stunned
Some netizens commenting on Facebook were taken aback by the amount of money needed to pay for the presidents' healthcare.
Gentle Breeze Cielo said:
"And since this old magogo called Angie Motshekga is the minister of defence, it will continue to get worse."
Sinclair Headman Nhlapo said:
"I guess it's part and parcel of the presidential benefits of sitting presidents, deputies, former presidents, and deputy presidents."
Mtho Shange asked:
"From the mattrass bank how much is this in US dollars?"
Paul Mashatile collapses on stage
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Deputy President Paul Mashatile collapsed on stage during the N'wamitwa Day celebrations on 14 September 2024.
He was attending the celebrations and delivering his keynote address in Tzaneen and reportedly collapsed because of dehydration caused by the heat.
