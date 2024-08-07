A video of eThekwini residents being evicted from buildings in Durban went viral, and it prompted a discussion of hijacked buildings in the city

The video showed various household items, including furniture, spread across the street and on the sidewalks, with Nyalas patrolling the area

Residents of Durban applauded the evictions, and some recommended other areas in Durban where buildings are allegedly hijacked

DURBAN, JOHANNESBURG — Mayhem, despair and confusion were the order of the day when residents of a hijacked building in Durban found themselves without homes.

Hijacked building residents evicted in viral video

KwaZulu-Natal publication Isolezwe posted a video of the evictions taking place in Durban. According to @IsolezweNews's caption, the Strathdon building is located on the corner of Park and Maud Mfusi Streets in Durban. The video shows the street lined up with security personnel. Various belongings, including furniture, lay on the road between the lines. More furniture can be seen on the side of the building.

Two Nyalas are patrolling in the background. Briefly News sent a media enquiry to the South African Police Service to confirm the incident. It did not respond at the time of publication.

Netizens point out other alleged hijacked buildings

Some residents familiar with the plague of hijacked buildings in the city recommended that investigations be conducted into other buildings with which they were familiar.

Sandile said:

"They must also investigate the market at the corner of University and Lancers Road, behind the Umlazi Taxi Rank."

Nomzy said:

"They must also evict those living at Point."

Mpendulo Nkwanyana said:

"The new mayor is hard at work."

Makhanya said:

"Work is being done."

Kim young Un76 said:

"This is beautiful."

Cape Town mayor plans to remove illegal occupants

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, announced his intentions to remove illegal occupants from the city.

He said structures built in informal settlements block drains and worsened the flood conditions during the recent downpours.

