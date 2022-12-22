Foreign nationals who were evicted from a hijacked building in Johannesburg say South Africa is lawless

Many have cried about the treatment they received after they were forcefully removed from the building, but South Africans do not feel sorry for them

Some people say the evictees cannot condemn criminality when they broke the law by living in the hijacked building

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of a hijacked building in Central Johannesburg say they no longer feel safe in South Africa after they were evicted by people claiming to be Operation Dudula members.

However, South Africans have no compassion for the foreign nationals out in the streets because they also broke the law by living in that building.

Mathew Mnisi is one of the people who are not moved by the ordeal of the evictees and had this to say:

"You might be right because you hijacked the building in the first place and nothing happened until now, sorry for any inconvenience caused by the owners of the land."

According to TimesLIVE, Lazarus Chinhara is one of the people evicted from Msibi House at the weekend and feels that "South Africa is a lawless country".

The publication spoke to several evictees who shared their experience after being forcefully removed from the hijacked building. Some stated that they were assaulted and robbed after they tried to find refuge at a nearby park.

Chinhara stated that when the group first approached them with eviction notices, he thought they were joking, but when they failed to pack their things and leave the building, their belongings were thrown out.

According to the Daily Maverick, the majority of the foreign nationals who were evicted from the building were blind, including Chinhara. The publication stated that more than 60 people with disabilities and over 200 women and children were forcefully removed from the hijacked building.

Occupants were notified about the eviction on 8 August by the Operation Dudula Jeppestown branch.

The branch told the evictees that they needed to leave the premises. They were concerned about the high level of crime because the majority of the occupants were allegedly illegal foreigners.

Operation Dudula gave the residents five days to leave the building and warned that necessary measures would be used if they did not move out as requested. Five days passed, and more threats were sent to residents until it all came to a head over the weekend.

Briefly News reached out to Operation Dudula to find out if they were behind the eviction and did not get a response at the time of publication.

Here are more comments from South Africans regarding the hijacked building evictions:

@tngobz said:

"It became lawless the moment economic migrants started calling themselves "refugees and asylum seekers" and our police officers were instructed to look the other way. It's becoming uncomfortable for illegal immigrants to walk around pretending to be citizens. So go home vele."

@Tusani_Ngiba said:

"You live in a hijacked building and not paying rent only and see SA as a lawless country when you are evicted?"

@NalediThari said:

"The media is calling a man in a hijacked building a victim. It won't be long before they call car hijackers victims too."

@Mphothegreatest said:

"Crying about being evicted from a property they unlawfully occupied. The arrogance & entitlement of Zimbabweans & other foreigners in South Africa knows no boundaries. Really disgusting sies"

@MoiponeSenoe said:

"How do you expect to be safe in a hijacked building?"

Operation Dudula allegedly removes over 300 foreigners from hijacked building, leaving many homeless

Briefly News previously reported members of Operation Dudula allegedly targeted foreign nationals living in a "hijacked" building in New Doornfontein in Johannesburg.

The group allegedly forcefully removed more than 300 people on Saturday, 17 December. Among those evicted were children, the elderly and disabled individuals.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Gertrude Mushipe, who lived in the building, claimed that the Operation Dudula members allegedly took their possessions.

