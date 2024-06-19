Another video has surfaced of DA MP Renaldo Gouws making explicit, hate-filled statements, leading to widespread condemnation from politicians and the public

The video's inflammatory content has sparked outrage, with many calling for his immediate removal from Parliament

An online petition for Gouws' removal has gathered nearly 50,000 signatures

Another shocking new video has emerged of a Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament, Renaldo Gouws, appearing to spew hate speech. Images: @RenaldoGouws.

Another shocking video has surfaced featuring Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament Renaldo Gouws making explicit and hate-filled statements.

The video's inflammatory nature has ignited another firestorm of condemnation from across the political spectrum and the South African public.

Politicians and citizens alike have taken to social media to express their outrage.

Another racist video resurfaces

In the video, originally posted to Gouws' YouTube channel and later deleted, he is seen saying:

“Alright so there’s a couple of things I want to say. Kill the f**ing kffirs, kill all the fing n*ggers. That’s all I gotta fi**ng say. Kill all the k*ffirs! Kill all the fing n*ggers!”

Reactions from politicians and South Africans

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) was among the first to respond.

“Anyone who thinks the DA didn’t know what Renaldo Gouws has been saying about black people must think again. If anyone knows that this man has been campaigning for anti-black racism it is the DA, and it is the reason they made him a DA MP.

"He plugs into the feelings of many white people: those who are terrorised by equality with blacks. They chose him because they wanted racist votes of people who every dinner time, talk like Gouws & express black genocidal fantasies. DA knew! I’m not buying it!”

Another EFF member, Carl Niehaus, demanded immediate action:

“This has now really gone far enough! This racist must be removed from parliament forthwith! Any dilly dallying by the #DA only further confirms the deeply ingrained white racism in that party. …. Eish, the grand coalition partners of the #ANC!”

ActionSA leader @HermanMashaba also chimed in:

"This man is too toxic and insensitive to be a member of Parliament of the Republic of South Africa. Let’s see what steps is DA going to take."

More public outcry on social media

The video has also sparked widespread outrage among ordinary South Africans.

@phakxx reflected on his behaviour to the DA and commented:

“Renaldo Gouws is the embodiment of everything that the @Our_DA stands for. Black ppl are k*firs and we will never be seen as equal to whites. Not surprised at all by this video‍♀️.”

@_mashesha criticised the African National Congress (ANC) for their silence, stating:

“I’m still dumbfounded at the entire oldest liberation movement silence at this matter of Renaldo Gouws. What were they fighting for prior 94? I won’t be shocked if the matter is raised in Parliament and the ANC just folds their hands.”

Brett Herron, a well-known public figure, expressed regret for not signing a petition against Gouws, saying:

“I didn't sign the petition - I wish I had. The language & aggression in this video is so hateful it's hard to watch. Adam Catzavelos & Penny Sparrow were criminally convicted for similar racist rants. If @RenaldoGouws made this @Our_DA must remove him.”

Calls for action

The public outcry has led to an online petition demanding Gouws' removal from Parliament.

The petition has gathered nearly 50,000 signatures, a significant number considering it would have been enough votes to elect a member of the National Assembly.

Gouws, who was sworn in as a Member of Parliament just last Friday, has faced backlash before for previous racially and homophobically charged statements.

DA leader John Steenhuisen previously defended Gouws by attributing his past comments to youthful indiscretion.

Gouws issued apologies for other resurfaced videos containing offensive content.

