An urgent petition to remove DA's Renaldo Gouws from Parliament has gathered 2,323 signatures in less than five hours

Following a controversial video in which he made racially charged remarks, the petition, widely shared on social media, condemns Gouws's comments as harmful to democratic values and social harmony

Social media reactions are mixed, with some expressing outrage and others defending Gouws's statements

An urgent petition demanding the removal of DA member Renaldo Gouws from Parliament has garnered significant support, getting more than 2000 signatures in less than five hours. Images: @RenaldoGouws.

An urgent petition demanding the removal of Democratic Alliance (DA) member Renaldo Gouws from Parliament has garnered significant support, collecting 2,323 signatures in less than five hours.

This rapid response comes in the wake of a controversial video Gouws posted in which he made racially charged remarks that have sparked widespread outrage.

See the video on X below:

The petition, widely circulated on social media, condemns Gouws's comments as a direct affront to democratic values and the harmony of South Africa's diverse society.

It emphasises the need for unity and inclusivity, particularly in a nation still grappling with the legacy of apartheid.

Petition to remove Gouws from Parliament

The petition highlights the following points:

As a proponent of democracy and a supporter of unity and inclusivity, the petition noted deep concern about Democratic Alliance member Renaldo Gouws's actions and rhetoric.

His public statements, characterised by threats and racially charged comments, are seen as a direct challenge to democratic principles and a disruption to the harmony of South Africa's diverse society.

Considering South Africa's history with apartheid, the nation cannot tolerate such divisive sentiments, particularly from a Parliamentary member who should be promoting unity

South Africans are ready for him to step down

Social media reactions have been mixed, with some users expressing outrage at Gouws's remarks while others defend his statements or question their interpretation as racist.

@MuzieSndlovu jokingly took a jab at the government national unity (GNU) agreement between the ANC and DA:

"Lol, the DA is in charge now... Those days of complaining about racists are gone"

@IsaacIrvan was eager to sign the petition:

"Where does one sign up for this rubbish to be removed?"

@Besabakhe1 called for his arrest:

"Not only being removed but he must also be prosecuted and go behind bars. How can he correlate the killings in apartheid with current white killings? Disgusting young racist."

However, some netizens defended him and noted that his statement did not reflect racism or inflammatory statements.

@Native_Oracle1 said:

"Maybe I'm slow, but I didn't hear anything racist in what he said. Summary: Whites experience racism today just as black people did under apartheid. Can someone explain to this black person where the racism in his statement is."

@ButlerDumb said there were no racist remarks:

"I do not see the 'racist' behind this clip. Explain? It's factually correct. The DA is not predominantly white, lol most of its voters are not white. The statistics should tell you this."

