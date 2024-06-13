In an emotional X post, Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie shared images of his old prison record and new parliament access card, symbolising his remarkable journey from inmate to MP

His story has resonated deeply with South Africans, who praised his transformation and expressed hope for his future in politics

South Africans were proud of his achievements and how he cleaned up

PA leader Gayton McKenzie shared images of his old prison record and new parliament access card, symbolising his remarkable journey from inmate to MP.

In a powerful and emotional X post, Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie shared two striking images that have resonated deeply with South Africans.

Parliament's first sitting will be held tomorrow, and McKenzie will be sworn in as an MP.

One image depicted his old prison record, and the other depicted his newly acquired parliament access card.

See the post on X below:

Mzansi commended him for his journey

McKenzie's journey from prison inmate to member of Parliament is nothing short of remarkable, and his story has struck a chord with many South Africans who have taken to social media to express their congratulations and support.

@nyambenis echoed the sentiments of many:

"South Africa is alive with possibilities. Everyone can make it here ."

@BbwMaturity emphasised the limitless nature of dreams:

"Nothing is impossible to those who believe in the destiny of their dreams. Next stop: ministerial position. Who knows, one day, State president."

This optimism highlights the potential for McKenzie's future in South African politics, suggesting that his journey could continue to inspire many more.

@fakazah pointed out the inspirational aspect of McKenzie's transformation:

"We should commemorate your journey, as you have transformed from a person with a criminal record to a legislator, truly becoming a source of inspiration for those currently incarcerated."

This underscores the significance of McKenzie's story for those still in prison, providing a tangible example of the possibilities that lie ahead for those who seek change.

@MorneNaude offered a simple yet profound message:

"Redeem yourself. Let it be witnessed."

Mckenzie has previously received considerable backlash, with many saying he is not the right person to head up the country’s Police Ministry.

