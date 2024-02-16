Cyril Ramaphosa accused the Democratic Alliance's leader, John Steenhuisen, of being racist

This was after Steenhuisen was criticised for calling members of the Gauteng Crime Prevention Warden drunkards who shop at Pep

Ramaphosa expressed how disappointed he was in Steenhuisen's remarks, which he called hurtful

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State Of the Nation Address, politician-related news, elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Cyril Ramaphosa called John Steenhuisen's remarks about people shopping at Pep ractis. Images: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa slammed Democratic Alliance's leader, John Steenhuisen, for his remarks about the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens. Ramaphosa was disappointed in Steenhuisen's comments, which he made last month.

Ramaphosa hurt by Steenhuisen's Pep remarks

According to TimesLIVE, Ramaphosa spoke in his response to the SONA debate. He accused the DA of wanting to reverse transformation in the country. This was after Steenhuisen called the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens drunkards who shop at Pep. Ramaphosa slammed the statements as racist. He said that to refer to people in the manner in which Steenhuisen did was inherently racist, degrading and demeaning.

Steenhuisen refuses to back down

Steenhuisen previously defended his statements and stood by his words. He added that he and his daughter shop at Pep and saw nothing wrong with that. He also refused to retract his words and asserted that the Crime Prevention Wardens Panyaza Lesufi's are a private militia that acts unlawfully when they certify documents.

SA debates his words

South Africans on Facebook disagreed with Ramaphosa and said he was trying to use the race card.

Nikolai Stoikof said:

“It must be a real pain in the backside, though, that the Western Cape is the only province that works.”

Louis Lottering fired:

“What hurt is the fact that we have to listen to you. You make us sick! Just jealous because the Western Cape is such a brilliant province.”

Krish Pillay wrote:

“That’s our beloved president who is deceptively trying to gain sympathy for his role in fully, completely and destroying this once beautiful country of ours.”

Jacqui Pretorius exclaimed:

"If all else fails, pull the race card.”

Some, though, agreed with Ramaphosa.

Thembinkosi Taba wrote:

“John reminded us that is how white people see us as black folk: drunkards, no direction, no future. I was disappointed in him.”

Dzivhuluwani Mphephu said:

“Let’s talk about high crime, unemployment, and corruption. That’s more important than racist statements.”

John Steenhuisen calls Cyril Ramaphosa a swindler

In a related article, Briefly News reported that John Steenhuisen called Cyril Ramaphosa a political swindler who fooled the nation.

Steenhisen compared former president Jacob Zuma's tenure and said Ramaphosa's tenure was worse.

Some South Africans disagreed with Steenhuisen, while others thought there was merit in his words.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News