The South African Human Rights Council has come after suspended Democratic Alliance MP Renaldo Gouws

The Council has decided to take Gouws to the Equality Court for his videos in which he ranted racially

South Africans made jokes about Gouws about the Democratic Alliance and the African National Congress's Government of National Unity

JOHANNESBURG – Suspended Democratic Alliance Renaldo Gouw's day is not over, and he is already up against the South African Human Rights Commission.

SAHRC takes Gouws to Equality Court

In a statement the @SAHRCommission posted on its X account, the SAHRC said it would take Gouws to the Equality Court. The statement adds that Gouws went viral after videos of him making derogatory remarks went viral on social media. Calls for him to be suspended mounted immediately after the videos went viral.

The Commission called Gouws out.

"Given Mr Gouw's position as a Member of Parliament, his alleged actions carry even greater weight and responsibility, as he is expected to uphold and embody the principles enshrined in the Constitution, including human dignity, equality and non-discrimination," it said.

South Africans applaud SAHRC

Netizens on Facebook commented that the suspension of Renaldo Gouws is the result of the government of national unity.

Mqoma Masixole said:

"DA is already acting like the ANC. Helen Zille has spewed nonsense and racial slurs so many times, and she has never been suspended."

Johannes Masilela said:

"This government of national unity was speeding on a fast lane at 350km/h. Here are the results."

Thulisile Dlamini said:

"I’m gonna need the fighters to step back and watch the drama."

