The Secretary-General of the MK Party, Floyd Shivambu, said President Cyril Ramaphosa did not represent the country well in the United States

Ramaphosa recently went to the USA for a bilateral working meeting with American President Donald Trump

Shivsmbu said Ramaphosa's manner, demeanour and mannerisms were embarrassing and humiliating

THEMBISA, EKURHULENI—The secretary general of the MK Party, Floyd Shivambu, accused resident Cyril Ramaphosa of embarrassing the country during his working visit to the United States of America on 21 May 2025.

Shivambu slams Ramaphosa

According to SABC News, Shivambu was in Thembisa in Ekurhuleni delivering an African Day memorial lecture. He said that Ramaphosa misrepresented the country in the United States. He criticised the president's mannerisms, demeanour and how he was approached, which he considered embarrassing and humiliating.

Sighvambu said that addressing and rectifying past injustices are constitutional obligations that must be upheld. He said the country cannot zigzag on that principle. Shivsmbhu said zigzagging on these principles will allow the wealth gap between black and white people in the country to exist.

The MKP secretary-general took a swipe at Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Seolly Malatsi's gazetting of changes to the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment. He said Parliament must reject the idea that the country's legislation must be bent to accommodate billionaire Elon Musk.

Strengthen Pan-African ties: Shivambu

Shivambu also said the country should renew its Pan-African solidarity and ties with African countries. He said the county should strengthen its relations with Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali.

South Africans take a swipe at Shivambu

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post criticised him.

Sphoh Gift Zangwa said:

"Since he left Malema, he lacks that va-va-voom, but he's trying so hard."

Linky Mabasa said:

"I propose we just let him scream. He's lost, this one."

Godfrey Paw asked:

"What about him meeting Bushiri? He's talking too much for nothing."

Kulani Kevin Ngobeni said:

"This one went to Bushiri. He should keep quiet."

Malwande Cebisa asked:

"Did he represent SA well when seeing Bushiri in Malawi?"

Mode Else said:

"He just wants to test how strong that divine power he got from that bogus prophet Bushiri was."

Lethabo Ka Nna Mallela said:

"We will never trust him again because he used to criticise Zuma and called for him to pay back the money. Today, he changed his tune."

Mary Phadi calls for Shivsmbu to leave MKP

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the MK Party's former Mpumalanga convenor, Mary Phadi, said that Shivambu must leave the party. She said factions within the party are not happy with him.

She posted a video on social media distancing herself from rumours suggesting she supported him. Her words drew sharp criticism from netizens.

