A content creator shared compilation videos of her secretly recording her Afrikaner husband dancing to Amapiano music for over a year

The footage shows him vibing to the beats in various settings, including the kitchen, bedroom, and dancing with their three children

South Africans were impressed by his moves and suggested that she should create a separate social media account for his dancing videos

A Xhosa woman shared a video showing how her husband likes to dance. Images: @AishaandLife



A South African woman has delighted social media users after sharing adorable footage of her Afrikaner husband's love affair with Amapiano music and his impressive dance moves.

Content creator @AishaandLife, who regularly posts health and beauty content along with personal moments featuring her husband and three children, revealed that she had been secretly recording her partner dancing to the popular South African genre for over a year. The compilation video shows her husband completely absorbed in the music, dancing with genuine enthusiasm in different settings around their home, proving that good music truly knows no cultural boundaries.

The video was shared at the beginning of May with the caption:

"At this point, I'm seriously considering starting his own account. @mlungukev has a nice ring to it. Whatcha think? I'm open to other suggestions 😂👇🏾👇🏾"

A young woman shared a video showing a compilation of her husband dancing to Amapiano music. Images: @AishaandLife



Caught in the act of pure vibes

The delightful footage captures several candid moments where her husband appears completely unaware he's being filmed, lost in the infectious rhythms of Amapiano. In one scene, he's cooking in the kitchen with his headphones on, moving his body to the beat as he prepares food. Another clip shows him in their bedroom performing what looks like squats combined with upper body movements, creating his unique dance style that had viewers thoroughly entertained.

The most heartwarming moments feature him dancing alongside their children, showing how music brings the whole family together. These scenes show the beautiful way Amapiano has become a soundtrack for their household, going beyond cultural differences and creating shared joy between this interracial couple and their children.

The husband's dancing perfectly shows how Amapiano has become a universal language of rhythm and movement. The genre experienced explosive growth during the pandemic, with streaming numbers jumping from 34 million Spotify streams in 2019 to 102 million by the end of 2020's first lockdown year. This growth was largely fueled by social media dance challenges and the increased digital connectivity that saw smartphone ownership in South Africa rise to 92% by the end of 2019.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi loves the cross-cultural vibes

South African viewers were thoroughly charmed by the husband's genuine appreciation for Amapiano and his dancing style.

@LaChina Jones-Kariem celebrated:

"He's getting down. Okkkuuurrrr!"

@Brenda Fripp declared:

"This dude is for KEEPING…..🏆 He will never miss a beat…🕺🏼"

@Jamie Woodson supported:

"Love it, mommy. Yes, he needs an account."

@Linda Mccloud praised:

"Her husband is doing cool dancing👍 God bless their family🙏"

