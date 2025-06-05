A man in a black shirt impressed South Africans with his smooth amapiano dance moves at a foreign club, making it look like he's been dancing to the genre his whole life

The viral video contrasts his fluid dancing with another man in a white shirt who appears new to amapiano and struggles to keep up with the beat

Cape Town content creator @NigelJay shared the clip in early June, and it quickly went viral with over 11,000 likes as viewers praised the skilled dancer's moves

One foreign man brought out his killer moves at a club when Amapiano started banging.

A man's incredible amapiano dance moves at a foreign club have left South Africans so impressed that they're calling for him to get citizenship.

Cape Town digital content creator @NigelJay, who regularly shares dance videos featuring people grooving to different beats, posted the viral clip that has got everyone talking about the power of South African music.

The video was shared in early June with the caption:

"Bro wants his citizenship. Guy in the white shirt 😹😹🙌 He's new to the Amapiano thing😹😂😂."

In the entertaining footage, viewers can see a DJ playing Amapiano music at what appears to be an international club. Some people in the crowd are getting into the music and copying the DJ's moves, but the video focuses on one particular man who stands out from the rest.

The man wearing a black shirt who dances with such fluid movements and natural rhythm that he looks like he's been exposed to Amapiano music his entire life. His smooth moves and obvious enjoyment of the music have viewers convinced he must have South African roots or at least spent serious time learning the dance style.

However, there's another man in a white shirt dancing behind him who clearly appears to be new to the Amapiano scene. This gentleman seems unsure of what to do with the beat and can be seen swaying awkwardly from side to side, trying his best to look like he's dancing to the music but struggling to find the rhythm.

Amapiano takes over the world

This viral moment shows how Amapiano is rapidly becoming an international sensation rather than just a local South African genre. The piano-driven style of music, which originated in South Africa's townships, is now being played by DJs in clubs around the world and attracting new fans everywhere it goes.

What makes Amapiano special is how it naturally makes people want to move and dance, as clearly seen in this viral video. The man in the black shirt's natural response to the music shows how the genre has a universal appeal that connects with people regardless of their background.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

SA impressed by dancing skills

South Africans couldn't contain their excitement about the skilled dancer's moves, with many rushing to the comments to share their thoughts.

@siboniso_golden_mabaso praised:

"That guy with a black shirt his killing it 😂😂😂"

@tatenda_langton appreciated the gent's moves:

"The seasoning 😂"

@anknown_leotlela joked:

"The aim is not to sweat.😅🔥❤️Ku white t-shirt!"

@mkhulu_victor_makhosi said:

"I'm late for work, but I will show my boss why I'm late for work 😩"

@onke_dlamini_luthi demanded:

"Give this guy a South African citizenship 🫵"

@tiwiwi_mambuyisa_lwandle agreed:

"The black shirt guy is killing it, shame.🔥😂"

