A Free State farmer named Toby has turned to using a lion as his night-time security system after recent farm attacks

The extreme security measure comes just days after President Ramaphosa met with Donald Trump at the White House, where both leaders discussed claims of white genocide in SA

South Africans had mixed reactions to the unconventional protection method, with some questioning its legality, whilst others found humour in imagining robbers meeting the lion

A farmer in the Free State shared a video showing how he will be using a lion as his new guard dog to prevent attacks on his farm. Images: NimTree.com/Getty Images and Dougal Waters/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A Free State farmer has taken farm security to the next level by getting a lion to guard his property at night, following recent farm attacks in the area.

Content creator @ruby.riot shared the shocking video on TikTok, showing her visit to her friend Toby's farm, where she discovered his unusual new "watchdog" prowling outside his house behind a massive metal gate.

In the video, Toby explains the extreme lengths farmers are going to for protection:

"With the recent farm attacks, the farmers have got a new type of watchdog which they are using at night on the farms. And I promise you there will be no farm attack problems here at night."

The footage shows Toby calmly speaking to the lion and even petting the massive predator when it approaches the gate. He explains that whilst it's tragic farmers have to go to such extremes, they feel they have no other choice than to let the lion loose on their farm at night for protection.

"It's sad, but it's true, there is no pretension or a lie here. Farm attacks are planned." Toby states in the video, whilst demonstrating his bond with the animal by scratching behind its ears.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Timing raises eyebrows

The video's timing is particularly significant, shared in late May, just days after President Cyril Ramaphosa met with US President Donald Trump at the White House. During their Oval Office meeting, Trump showed video clips of opposition party leaders chanting "kill the boer" to support claims that white South Africans, particularly farmers, were being systematically targeted.

President Ramaphosa firmly rejected these genocide claims, explaining that South Africa's multiparty democracy allows people to express themselves, but that such views don't represent government policy. He emphasised that whilst criminality affects all South Africans, the majority of crime victims are black people, not white farmers.

Whilst Toby's lion provides undeniable security, questions have been raised about the legality of using wild animals as guard animals. The farmer would need proper licensing, and any incidents involving the lion could result in serious legal consequences, as South African law often protects even intruders from harm.

An Afrikaner farmer shared a video showing how he plans to tackle the attacks on his farm, using a new guard dog. Images: @ruby.riot

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts the the guard dog

Social media users had strong reactions to Toby's unconventional security system.

@pz222bbg questioned the legality:

"This is against the law, using a wild cat as a guard animal. I'm interested to know what your license says. If anything happens to anyone (including intruders), the owner will be in deep trouble. The law protects criminals more."

@Bulelwa mkize03 called for government action:

"The Minister of Police Services needs to act now. This tendency of people (farmers) being murdered endlessly for no reason will eventually result in a decline in the economy."

@Numnutz warned about food security:

"No farmers, no food. People need to read between the lines. What happens when there's no food?"

@KAREEM found humour in the situation:

"This is pretty funny, I can't lie. Imagine being a robber and jumping over the fence to see this."

@Megs joked about criminals' reactions:

"People who were planning on murdering farmers are fuming whilst watching this."

Farm-related stories

Briefly News recently reported on young Black men who caused a stir by enjoying farm life in khaki outfits.

recently reported on young Black men who caused a stir by enjoying farm life in khaki outfits. An Afrikaner man showed followers his peaceful new life in rural America, buying eggs on a trust-based system that had South Africans shocked when they saw the converted rand price.

Afrikaner farmers celebrated together in the US through the H-2A visa programme, with one man's hilarious reaction to sampling a strong beverage leaving everyone in stitches.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News