@rushe_c shared her angry reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosa's tense meeting with Donald Trump at the White House, where false claims about white genocide were discussed

The woman was furious that South African golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen were part of the delegation, saying she never wants them to set foot in the country again

Her emotional response reflects how many South Africans felt watching Trump confront Ramaphosa with debunked conspiracy theories about white farmers being killed

Content creator @rushe_c was absolutely livid after watching President Cyril Ramaphosa's explosive meeting with Donald Trump at the White House, and she didn't hold back in expressing her frustration.

The TikToker, who regularly shares videos about current affairs and personal life updates, recorded her raw reaction to what many are calling one of the most uncomfortable diplomatic encounters in recent memory.

In her video shared at the end of May, @rushe_c vented her anger about the entire situation, particularly targeting the South African golfers who were part of Ramaphosa's delegation.

"I never want to see those two golfers ever again. I don't even want them to set foot in this country again, Retief Goosen," she said, clearly frustrated with their involvement in what she saw as a humiliating encounter.

Trump's aggressive confrontation

The meeting that sparked her fury took place when Trump ambushed Ramaphosa with false claims about white genocide in South Africa. During what was supposed to be a diplomatic discussion about trade, Trump suddenly switched gears and played a video showing white crosses, claiming they were graves of white people killed in racial violence.

The video was actually from a 2020 protest where the crosses represented farmers killed over the years, not actual graves. Trump also showed printed articles about alleged killings while repeatedly saying "death, death" as he flipped through them. Throughout this orchestrated presentation, Ramaphosa remained calm and pushed back against the baseless allegations.

What particularly angered @rushe_c was the presence of golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen, along with billionaire Johann Rupert, who Trump had specifically requested as part of the South African delegation. Ramaphosa used their presence to counter Trump's claims, pointing out that if there was white genocide happening, these successful white South Africans wouldn't have been there.

Retief Goosen, the two-time US Open winner who was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2019, found himself an unwitting participant in this political drama. The 56-year-old golfer from Polokwane has had a distinguished career but probably never expected to be part of such a controversial diplomatic moment.

@rushe_c's frustration echoed what many South Africans felt watching their president being subjected to what they saw as a humiliating ambush based on conspiracy theories. She questioned why anyone would take these claims seriously when no one could even identify where the alleged incidents were happening.

Mzansi shares the outrage

The video struck a nerve with viewers who shared @rushe_c's frustration about the entire diplomatic encounter.

@MzansiSpy🇿🇦 observed:

"My man Lamola was fuming...🤣"

@rrttyym06 joked:

"Oom Johan threw Steenhuisen under the bus😂🇿🇦"

@abnoxthebrave warned:

"Don't play with Trump. Ask the Democrats😂"

@Dawn🎀 defended:

"Ramaphosa is smart: idc idc idc say whatever you want… That man is smart."

@Troy.12 reflected:

"Honestly, this was a decent outcome…Trump planned a show, and no one believes him… It could've been worse."

@wretched_moon criticised:

"The white crosses were NATIONAL News. The fact that our president does not know of this is humiliation on an international scale."

@Frederishni 🇿🇦 praised:

"Why is nobody talking about the COSATU lady who spoke so well. It felt to me that she summarised everything so well. Crime is the problem, not race."

