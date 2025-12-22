A South African man living in Ukraine shared his thoughts on the job market after visiting home for two weeks

He noticed something at OR Tambo Airport that made him question employment opportunities in the country

His observations about BEE started a heated debate with South Africans sharing their own experiences

A man in an airport on the left, and on the right, people walking in an international airport. Images: josch13/Pixabay and @De Savior TV/Facebook

Source: UGC

A South African man living abroad has sparked a conversation about employment and opportunities in the country. The gentleman, who now lives in Ukraine, was at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg when he decided to share his thoughts after spending two weeks back home. A video of his comments was shared on the Facebook page @De Savior TV on 19 December 2025 with the caption:

"Man claims white South Africans cannot find jobs."

In the video, the man walked through the airport and explained what he had noticed during his visit, seeing people working at different stores and even in the airport itself. He said he couldn't find white South Africans working at customs, passport control, check-in counters or even in the shops at the airport. The man questioned whether it was because people didn't want to work or if they weren't qualified enough for these positions. He went on to say that he found it unfair and that this was one of the reasons why many South Africans have left the country.

The man made it clear he wasn't judging anyone but simply sharing what he saw. He mentioned BEE and how it affects employment everywhere, saying that many people don't have a choice but to leave. He explained that this was just his observation after being back in South Africa.

A man recording himself while walking in OR Tambo airport. Images: @De Savior TV/Facebook

Source: Facebook

SA divided over employment claims

@ian_macfarlane suggested:

"Maybe the job demographic vs population?"

@leonard_roberts shared a different perspective:

"A lot are doing contract work abroad or remotely. They have re-invented themselves and are making the dollar and spending rands. Others have started their own businesses. I take my hat off to them."

@alison_germishuys revealed:

"Both my children have left and have wonderful jobs abroad. My son is in construction in the US, and my daughter is with the Irish SAR Coast Guard. It's heartbreaking 💔 for me, but they are thriving and are happy. That's all a parent lives for."

@zoë_harper shared similar experiences:

"We have friends with kids who left for Israel and Portugal, and family who left for the UK and Canada... Most of the people I went to high school with have left, too."

@david_palm responded:

"If you choose to leave South Africa, that is your decision. However, it is unfair to constantly criticise the country from a distance while still claiming ownership of its struggles."

@debbie_elliott_preston shared her story:

"After being made redundant after 20 years at a company and due to BEE I could not find employment. I emigrated to the UK, went for 6 interviews and was offered the position for 5. I chose my job. It came at great cost... I was left with no choice."

The video was shared by Facebook user @De Savior TV, who creates content bringing awareness to issues affecting people in the country.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

More stories about work in SA

Briefly News recently reported on a Takealot driver who broke down all the costs involved in starting a delivery side hustle, and the amount needed surprised many.

recently reported on a Takealot driver who broke down all the costs involved in starting a delivery side hustle, and the amount needed surprised many. A petrol attendant received a luxury gift from his employers, and the gesture showed how much genuine recognition can mean to workers.

Mzansi was touched after watching a domestic worker's emotional reaction to receiving a bonus.

Source: Briefly News