A man posted a TikTok video about being a Takealot driver. The young guy decided to be brutally honest and let people decide if it is worth it to get the job.

The video of the man explaining the requirements for Takealot drivers received a lot of attention. Many people were amazed by how much he had to spend to start the side hustle.

In a video on TikTok, @dbe_eng explained that being Takesalot of delivery driver jobs as a side hustle can also cost money. He recommended getting a motorcycle over a car to secure a basic delivery by bike, saying it would be R17,000. To use the app as a Takealot driver would require an Android device, which costs him R1,500. Indeed reports that Takelot pays delivery driver R5 770- R7. 212 per month.

South Africa amazed by Takealot driver

Many people commented on @dbe_eng's video, and they were amazed by the cost needed to become a Takealot driver. Online users were stunned by the Takealot driver requirements, which include spending money. Watch the video of the man explaining being a Takealot delivery driver, and read people's comments below:

mduduzi_iii advised the TikTokker:

"Just leave that van alone, bra. You will kill on Takealot, just use your motorbike and enjoy your R1,000.

NQUBEKO🇿🇦 wrote:

"Alis it possible to hustle and study at the sme time, from your perspective, since you have experience?"

@MeloGal wrote:

"I wish the car drivers were like you, hey. You explained everything very well... thank you."

ViceDindar vouched for having a delivery driver side hustle:

"I work my normal 9-5 and work at TakeALot from 17:30 to 21:00. Personally, the little I get is enough for me as a side hustle ."

mtsheda828 said:

"Problem is that God forbid, should something happen to you whilst you are on duty, their insurance won't cover you because they will say the motorbike is not registered... Just saying coz I've seen it happen before🙏🏾"

r_soule🟣 shared his experience as a delivery driver:

"I did Mr D... I did Uber.. Now I'm doing Romans Pizza deliveries only. Getting a minimum of R600 a day, excluding tips. Today I did R840 excluding tips."

