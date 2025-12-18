A TikTok video showed a woman drinking a non-alcoholic beverage being pulled over by local traffic authorities

The woman seemed excited to show that she was not consuming alcohol and blew into the breathalyser

Local social media users described the woman as brave and said they wouldn't dare try such a stunt

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The internet was amused by a woman's excitement when cops pulled her over. Images: Jacob Wackerhausen, Westend61

Source: Getty Images

Popular X user Mr Smeg reshared a TikTok video of a woman drinking a non-alcoholic beverage behind the wheel. The motorist was ready to show the traffic cops that she was as sober as could be.

TikTok user Siphelelisiwe Nhleko uploaded the video to the social media platform on 14 December 2025, and it appeared on Mr Smeg's timeline two days later. The video showed the driver drinking a bottle of Savanna 0.0 alcohol-free, lemon-flavoured cider during the traffic stop. The cops, who were conducting a roadblock, pulled her over, and she rolled down the window with the bottle still in her hand.

The driver was then asked to blow into a breathalyser, and sure enough, the percentage of alcohol detected was zero.

Mr Smeg wrote in his caption:

"[She] enjoyed every moment when they asked her to blow into the breathalyser."

Woman's actions amuse the internet

Local X users flocked to Mr Smeg's comment section with laughter after watching the daring clip.

The online crowd laughed at the woman's antics. Image: Betsie Van der Meer

Source: Getty Images

@Chibuleni wrote under the post:

"She is so brave. I don’t trust 0% alcohol beverages."

@Daltie07 said to the online community:

"She has guts. I would have panicked, even with water."

@AbsaMyeza humorously stated:

"Knowing witchcraft and that I'm the unluckiest person, I wouldn't try this because that bottle can change from 0% to something crazy."

@williams_willie asked in the comment section:

"What happened to drinking and driving?"

Take a look at the X post on Mr Smeg's account below:

3 Other stories about traffic stops

In another article, Briefly News reported that a traffic officer pulled over a Chinese-branded vehicle, not for a violation, but to admire.

reported that a traffic officer pulled over a Chinese-branded vehicle, not for a violation, but to admire. People were left with mixed emotions when a hawker with a trolley was pulled over by cops who inspected the man's belongings.

A Black South African woman living in Atlanta, Georgia, shared her experience getting pulled over in the United States.

Source: Briefly News