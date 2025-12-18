“I Would Have Panicked”: South Africans Amused as Cops Stop Woman Drinking Alcohol-Free Beverage
- A TikTok video showed a woman drinking a non-alcoholic beverage being pulled over by local traffic authorities
- The woman seemed excited to show that she was not consuming alcohol and blew into the breathalyser
- Local social media users described the woman as brave and said they wouldn't dare try such a stunt
Popular X user Mr Smeg reshared a TikTok video of a woman drinking a non-alcoholic beverage behind the wheel. The motorist was ready to show the traffic cops that she was as sober as could be.
TikTok user Siphelelisiwe Nhleko uploaded the video to the social media platform on 14 December 2025, and it appeared on Mr Smeg's timeline two days later. The video showed the driver drinking a bottle of Savanna 0.0 alcohol-free, lemon-flavoured cider during the traffic stop. The cops, who were conducting a roadblock, pulled her over, and she rolled down the window with the bottle still in her hand.
The driver was then asked to blow into a breathalyser, and sure enough, the percentage of alcohol detected was zero.
Mr Smeg wrote in his caption:
"[She] enjoyed every moment when they asked her to blow into the breathalyser."
Woman's actions amuse the internet
Local X users flocked to Mr Smeg's comment section with laughter after watching the daring clip.
@Chibuleni wrote under the post:
"She is so brave. I don’t trust 0% alcohol beverages."
@Daltie07 said to the online community:
"She has guts. I would have panicked, even with water."
@AbsaMyeza humorously stated:
"Knowing witchcraft and that I'm the unluckiest person, I wouldn't try this because that bottle can change from 0% to something crazy."
@williams_willie asked in the comment section:
"What happened to drinking and driving?"
Take a look at the X post on Mr Smeg's account below:
