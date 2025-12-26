The Economic Freedom Fighters have criticised United States President Donald Trump for ordering an airstrike in Nigeria on Christmas Day

Trump ordered a targeted attack at Islamic State targets in Sokoto state in Nigeria, accusing them of persecuting Christians, who have been killed in the region

The Red Berets berated Trump and were equally unhappy with the Nigerian government's response to the attack

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG — The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has condemned the United States' airstrike, which was carried out in Sokoto State, Nigeria, on 25 December 2025. The party was equally displeased with the Nigerian government's response to the attack.

The EFF released a statement on 26 December 2025, less than a day after Trump's strike order. The party said that the airstrikes represented a dangerous escalation of American military imperialism on the African continent.

EFF slams the United States for strikes

The EFF said that the United States' decision to order airstrikes to be carried out in Sokoto did not emerge in a vacuum, but occurred after a buildup of events. The EFF accused Western politicians and media organisations of distorting reports of violence in Nigeria. The party added that the United States was reducing socioeconomic issues such as state failure, poverty, land dispossession, and instability into a narrative of Muslims killing Christians.

"By selectively amplifying a religious narrative, the United States manufactured moral justification for military intervention, turning Nigerian suffering into propaganda for imperial violence," the party said.

EFF says USA attack is a warning

The party said that the attack was a warning to the African government. The EFF accused Trump, who recently added more African countries to the list of countries banned from traveling to the US, of being a war-monger. The Red Berets said that the US is prepared to impose its military and imperialist strength whenever it sees fit, using fear and other methods like the language of counter-terrorism and religious division.

"Africa is in grave danger," the party said.

Read the full statement on X here:

South Africans not happy with EFF

Netizens reacting to the EFF's statement fiercely debated the party's take. Some supported the Red Berets, while others slammed them.

Those who supported it

SPK said:

"This is the revolutionary party I voted for and will still vote for it come 2026. We are in this mess as Africans because of these puppet administrators called presidents of African countries."

Karabo said:

"💯. This is capitulation by Nigeria's government. It's actually sad to see this happen to the giant of Africa."

Those who opposed the EFF

Johan Roets asked:

"So by this argument, you approve of the killing of Christians? Farmers in SA are predominantly Christian, and you sing about their deaths as well."

Vuyo said:

"Christians have been killed in Nigeria, and you said nothing because the only thing that matters to you is power, one Africa, one president, and one currency."

Bought with blood said:

"A day ago, you were appealing to Christians to give as Jesus gave, and today you are wishing for Christians to just accept being killed in the name of sovereignty."

EFF calls for release of Anti-Gang unit members

