A young man, Galston Anthony, shared his intention to run for the Johannesburg mayor position. The man explained his positions on some of the latest issues, in South Africans shared their thoughts.

The video of the Johannesburg mayor candidate received thousands of likes on TikTok. Many commented discussing their first impression of Galston Anthony.

In a TikTok video by @votamzansi, Galston Anthony introduced himself as a potential candidate for the Johannesburg mayor position. When asked how he would tackle problems such as GBV, Galston said he's been trying to get a hold of General Mkhwanazi and convince him to become the head of metro police so that he can rule with an iron fist to ensure they are enforcing the law. Even though he is running for the mayor of South Africa's capital city, he sounded American.

South Africa questions Johannesburg mayor candidate

Many people were puzzled by the man running for the Johannesburg mayor position because he sounded American. People were amused by the clip @votamzansi shared of the young man with a big goal for Johannesburg. Watch the video of the Joburg mayoral candidate below:

JackKnifedSA was puzzled:

"Ey but South Africa, there’s always SOMETHING. Who is this now?"

user9323986876413 was sarcastic:

"I didn't know there was another Johannesburg in America."

BetaYearSelf was unimpressed:

"I'm confused 🤔, he wants to be mayor of Johannesburg or New York?"

Logan(6’2)_on_steroids critcised his accent:

"You don’t want to talk like us, mara you want to lead us?"

hierkomdiebaas_ referenced a South African ad:

"Vuyo is such a big dreamer 😂"

Sonwabo Madikiza agreed with Galston's ideas:

"You make too much sense. Historically, we don’t vote for such😩"

User 1 🇿🇦 disagreed with Galston:

"You can't limit Mkhwanazi to Metro police. He is a national asset and it's unattractive to try to use him in campaigns."

LoLebuLo said:

"Aowa no ways, just because of his accent."

user9046783958 exclaimed:

"How ambitious😂 that boy is flying too close to the sun...yazi uzosha."

Mandla King added:

"No. We need a relatable person. The mayor needs to be able to go to ekasi and understand what the people really need.🤔🤔🤔"

Nkululeko wrote:

"We don't understand his accent, so count me out as a voter."

