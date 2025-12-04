A woman shared a video of her young niece attempting to speak English on TikTok

The toddler spoke while using facial expressions and gestures

South Africans found the video adorable and joked that this is how they sound during job interviews

A woman got people laughing after she shared a video of her niece trying to speak English. TikTok user @malesh994 posted the clip on her page on 3 December 2025 with the caption:

"We listen, we don't judge akere😂" and with an inlay text stating: "Asked my niece to speak English, watch till the end."

In the clip, the woman is recording her niece, who is sitting on the couch in a bedroom. The young child, who doesn't look more than four to five years old, is told to speak in English.

The woman stresses that the child should only speak in English and not any other language, and she should look at the camera while doing so. She asks the child if she understands what she's saying, and the little girl says yes. The woman then moves out of the way, and the young child looks at the camera and starts to speak. The interesting part is that the child doesn't really know any English words; she just knows what they sound like.

The little girl tries to have a conversation using words that sound as if they were English. You can hear certain bits and pieces of sounds and phonics of what could be certain English words that she must have picked up from somewhere. The cutest part of the video is that as she's speaking this gibberish, she looks at the camera and does different facial expressions and gestures as though she is really telling you a story with words that both the listener and she can understand.

The video went viral, and many people loved the little girl. Some enjoyed what the girl was trying to do while others related to the moment, saying this is how they felt when they went for job interviews or tried to explain what happened to them in 2025.

Mzansi reacts to the video

Social media users shared their love for the little girl on TikToker @malesh994's clip:

@terminator_ said:

"Accent 100% English 10%"

@lady_munchie added:

"Me explaining what 2025 did to me 😩😩"

@kelebza_2 commented:

"I'm sure that's how we sound like during interviews, that's why we never get called back 🤣🤣😂"

@melows_pure_elegance said:

"Please give her that R10. I don't wanna fight with you."

@martha_queenlala_mph requested:

"Can we see a video of her getting her pizza and R10 please... Love her English 🤣🤣🤣"

@sphesihle_isibabaleh_ngodwana gushed:

"I love her confidence 🥰 She's going places."

@pabalelo_bokote joked:

"When you've mastered the accent and not the language 😭"

Watch the TikTok clip below:

