In a video on TikTok shared on 28 December 2025, a man who was out having a blast showed people his musical taste. The white South African stunned people by grooving to amapiano and showing off his dance moves.

Online users could not stop raving about the man who showed his love for Amapiano. The video of the man shared on 08 January 2025 received thousands of likes from people.

In a video on TikTok by geelsponsie1 showed people that he loves South African music. The gent was at an amapiano event, and he was having a blast. The young man was dancing to amapiano and doing amacombo in Witbank. He showed people his proficiency in the dance genre that was unexpected for a white South African. Watch the video of the man dancing below:

Amacombo is a South African style of dance that has become more popular on TikTok. The dance is based on amapiano music and dancers use sharp intricate footwork to pull off the moves. Feet move in various combinations from heel to toe steps. Amacombo also incorporates some hand and finger movements.TikTok challenges and local dance scenes spotlight the unique dance style.

Mastering amacombo is no small feat. The dance style requires a high level of physical coordination and an innate sense of timing. Unlike more fluid dance styles, amacombo relies on sharp, sudden stops followed by rapid-fire footwork. Using hashtags, many dancers on TikTok post tutorials on the dance style.

South Africa delighted by man's amacombo routine

Many people enjoyed the video of the man dancing to the niche dance genre. Online users remarked that seeing a white South African dance amacombo was unexpected. The dance style is typically associated with Mpumalanga.

South Africans shared thoughts on the man and his moves. Online users gushed over his sleek moves. Read people's comments below:

Tshiamo joked:

"Umlungu" a White" slowly transforming into a different person, just watch."

SiyabongaMahlangu mgwezana gushed over the amacombo routine:

"Ayeye wna mlungu wethu❤️"

Öw YandaRh Mftøö applauded the young man's dancing skills:

"Ayy izandla emoyen gqonqa🙌🏾 (hands up in the air for you.)"

Awo, the dancer exclaimed:

"You love these dances wena."

Lungsane Sibiya said:

"Keep it up, brother I have hope I you 🙏 😁😁"

𝓮𝓷𝓮 𝓥𝓲𝓼𝓼𝓮𝓻𐙚⋆°🦢｡⋆♡ was also impressed:

"Eyyyy man het moves😂"

