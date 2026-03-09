During a radio interview, Thobile Khumalo, also known as MaKhumalo, was a recent trending topic following her radio interview

The Uthando Nes'thembu reality TV star was asked a question about Musa Mseleku's fifth wife, Samke Khwela

Social media users reacted with confusion to the interview, calling MaKhumalo out for her "bitterness"

Thobile MaKhumalo responded to a question about MaKhwela and trended for it. Image: Thobilek, Khwela_samke

Source: Instagram

The drama on Uthando Nes'thembu seems to have spilled over into the real world. Cast member Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku was recently interviewed on Tru FM, where her lack of acknowledgement for Musa Mseleku's fifth wife, Samke 'MaKhwela' Khwela, shone and landed her on the trends list.

Why Thobile dissed MaKhwela

The TV personality was asked by the radio host what came to mind when he mentioned the word 'MaKhwela', and her response left many people with question marks.

Disregarding Samke, she said the first thing that came to mind when thinking about MaKhwela was to climb. This is a direct translation of the Zulu world, khwela.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She laughed and then said, "What's that? Did you say a word? What is this?"

The video was posted by user @KhananiShingan1, who was convinced that the interview was recent because of Thobile's hairstyle.

"Judging from the hairstyle, this interview is recent. MaK ntombi??"

But what would prompt such a response from Thobile? Well, judging by the manner in which Musa introduced MaKhwela, it's no shocker that the only wife who gets along with her is the matriarch, MaCele.

Samke MaKhwela gets along with MaCele. Image: Khwela_samke

Source: Instagram

In last week's episodes, MaKhumalo confronted Musa Mseleku after his nasty words to her, regarding her ability to bear him children. Thobile said his words cut deep, especially since he knew that she had her tubes cut off after enduring the trauma of several ectopic pregnancies.

He then rubbed it in her face that he had chosen someone who would give him children, which is MaKhwela.

Watch Thobile's interview below:

Mzansi reacts to Thobile's words

SA is divided by this one. Below are the reactions:

@phiphiMT said:

"I mean, the guy wanted her to say something about the lady, and she just explained what the word meant. She doesn't know anything about the name, but she knows the meaning of the word."

@KhananiShingan1 stated:

"I feel like she could’ve just said she’s not comfortable talking about her. This approach looks disrespectful."

@SibisiNokwazi defended Khwela:

"This is so unnecessary, it's giving bitter and bothered. When Makhwela returns the same energy, it'll be a pity party for Makhumalo as always."

@gubsie15 was angry:

"Why is she not making fun of her dumb husband but being this shady to a girl who was chosen like her? PickMes bore me. Because this was her a couple of months ago, now there’s a new one- she’s shady. Women suck sometimes."

MaKhumalo reveals why Musa Mseleku married MaKhwela

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Thobile "MaKhumalo' Khumalo's claims about why Musa Mseleku married his fifth wife, Samke "MaKhwela" Khwela.

Seemingly confirming Mseleku's earlier claims about the reason he took a fifth wife, MaKhumalo said MaKhwela has "a role to play" in their family.

Source: Briefly News