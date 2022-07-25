Uncle Waffles' alleged booking fees have stunned some fans on the timeline after her rate card surfaced on the timeline

According to entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, the stunning yanos DJ charges R80 000 for an hours set in an indoor event and it costs R120 000 to book her for an outdoor event

It costs more to book her for an international event and many on the timeline shared mixed reactions to the young DJ's booking fees

Uncle Waffles reportedly charges a whopping R80 000 for an hour's set in an indoor event. It costs R120 000 to book the Amapiano DJ for an outdoor event.

Uncle Waffles stunned fans with her expensive international and local booking fees. Image: @unclewaffles

Source: Instagram

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to the timeline to share a pic of the stunner's rate card. Taking to Twitter, Musa also revealed that Uncle Waffles charges $25 000 (R420 000) for an outdoor international gig and $18 000 (R302 947) for an overseas indoor gig.

Stunned peeps took to Musa's comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared mixed reactions to the young DJ's booking fees.

@lihlelelogmail1 wrote:

"I am so happy for her, wow she deserves it and it’s about time African artist also charge a lot for gigs. Americans do and apparently Kelly Rowland was paid 5 million for that Brutal fruit Campaign."

@_QL_L said:

"Lol, if you're new to the events thing you'll pay this amount. Most popular DJs we used to negotiate with them and give them 5K and drinks. I can bet right now if she has no gigs and you offer 8K + drinks for her team/friends for a 2 hour set she can come."

@mlodi_lodder commented:

"She is too expensive, 80k to play the same songs we play in our cars? I never hear new music in her sets."

@sena_nammy wrote:

"Waffles bagging my annual salary in an hour."

@kenafrc_ said:

"Makes me wonder how much Black Coffee charges for international gigs."

@Boity_Melon27 commented:

"Valid!!! She’s a big deal."

@iamhumanZA wrote:

"Those charges are way too ambitious in this economy."

@lupus_a added:

"And she gets booked all the time, she's a millionaire. Love this for her."

Uncle Waffles gets another shout out from Drake

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Drake again took to social media to give Uncle Waffles another shout out. The Toosie Slide hitmaker shared a clip of the Mzansi stunner on his Instagram stories on Monday, 18 April.

The excited DJ took to Twitter to share with Mzansi how excited she was after getting some more love from the superstar. Waffle shared that she screamed for about 10 minutes when she saw the clip on Drake's timeline.

Drake and Uncle Waffles' names topped the trends list on Twitter after he mentioned her name again on his posts. Mzansi peeps believe that the Canadian rapper is in love with Waffles.

