Kelly Khumalo sparked a buzz by deleting all her Instagram posts and sharing a cryptic video featuring media clips discussing her

Fans speculated the move could signal a new album or a return of her reality TV show, Life with Kelly Khumalo

Social media users expressed excitement, with some noting that her birthday on November 11 might also be linked to the announcement

Kelly Khumalo shared a cryptic post after deleting all her Instagram posts. The star was seemingly making an announcement with her video, and fans can't wait for more.

Kelly Khumalo posted a mysterious post after deleting all her posts. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo's post gets fans talking

Controversial South African musician Kelly Khumalo seem to be up to something. The star, who is always trending for all the wrong reasons, caused a buzz when she erased all the posts from her Instagram timeline.

The Empini singer then posted a subtle post showing clips of when TV presenters and media personalities, including Nota Baloyi and MacG, spoke about her.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Take a look at the video below:

Fans react to Kelly Khumalo's post

Social media users shared thoughts about the singer's mysterious post. Some said she was about to announce a new album, while others hinted at a new season of her reality TV show.

@mamoketemodige said:

"I hope Life with Kelly Khumalo is coming back! 🙌🔥❤️... We love you MaKhumalo ❤️"

@official_blakxtee commented:

"I’m jumping all around the house cause I feel an ANNOUNCEMENT 📣 coming 🔥🔥🙌❤️"

@rorisangramorena wrote:

"It’s giving LIFE WITH KELLY KHUMALO 😍"

@shamir.canada noted:

"Seems like they may now know what I already did. That’s good :) 👏🙌"

@luthandomaphanga wrote:

"Okay !!!🔥🔥❤️❤️ it’s November I know the king has surprises 🔥🔥"

@disebomatlaletsa commented:

"You all it's her BIRTHDAY on Monday 11/11...... her majesty the king of a woman 🙌❤️We love you @kellykhumaloza"

@zan.cana said:

"😂😍😍whatever this announcement is, I'm happy, and I love it already."

Chicco Twala drops bombshell about Senzo Meyiwa's murder

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Chicco Twala is trying to distance himself from the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa story. The legendary producer recently said that the people who were in the house knew who killed the footballer a decade ago.

Chicco Twala was roped into the Senzo Meyiwa case because of the evidence that indicated that Kelly Khumalo called him first soon after the soccer star's death. Fans have speculated that he used his connections to ensure the people in the house stayed out of prison.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News