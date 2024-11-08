A Cape Town woman shared how she moved to a new city without employment or any plan

A Cape Town young lady took to social media and shared how she made the decision to move to another city without a plan.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @unathifontie, the lady showed her humble beginning in the new city. She stayed in a one-room rental place. The lady didn't have a bed or a wardrobe when she moved in. She slept on a mattress and was unemployed and broke.

She shared the progress. She captured her neatly made bed. She also bought herself a wardrobe and made the place feel more like home.

Cape Town woman shows off humble beginning

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens applaud the woman

The video gained over 120k views, with many online users showering her with positive words. See the comments below:

@Goitse applauded:

"Step by step 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🌻🍃."

@Bongwekazi could relate:

"Took that risk in January and three months later God blessed me with a permanent job. Congratulations sisi ☺️♥️🥂."

@Mpumza shared:

"This is me early last year imagine with 2 kids I only have money for rent and groceries no furniture.but God always provide awunotsho ngoku I'm sorted with my boys🥰."

@sihlenogwede said:

"You have it in you sisi 🥰I know you’ll make it🌸it’s only a matter of time✨."

@Dimpho Bulelwa Sello was envious:

"Can this be me next year dear god🥰🥰."

@Blaqsam7 congratulated:

"Nice....congratz for all that you have achieved."

@Zanele_nhanha commented:

"This is how i started nam 5 years ago.....All the best babe."

