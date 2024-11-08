A mom shared a heartwarming TikTok video of her child anxiously looking for her at a school event

The moment turned from nervousness to pure joy when the child spotted her mom in the crowd

The viral video sparked conversations about the importance of parental support and showing up for kids

A learner was captured looking for her loved one at a school event. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @leethabowmasemola/TikTok

Showing up for kids really matters, and a touching TikTok video is proving just that!

Moment of pure joy captured

A mom captured a moving moment of her little one nervously scanning the crowd for her at a school event.

As the child searched, the tension in the air was thick. But everything changed when she saw her mom. Her face lit up with a beaming smile, and she blew kisses, clearly overjoyed to see her mom had arrived.

The video on the TikTok account @leethabowmasemola got an incredible 593k views and 1000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Importance of parental support

Many viewers were reminded of the importance of parental presence and support, with some sharing their own stories about not having supportive parents.

@AsemboMkhize-Mdlalose shared:

"My neighbours always showed up for me because gogo had a stroke and couldn't get to my school.❤❤"

@Mahlogonolo wrote:

"I feel guilt because my daughter always asks me to fetch her from school. I work from home but I hardly get a break. 😭 I’ll make a plan to show up from now on no matter what. 🙏🏾🥹"

@agieee2 posted:

"Those who left kids behind due to work let's gather here. 😭😭"

@TeePee mentioned:

"I wish to show up to my daughter's school, the problem is the mom. O tla le boyfriend. 😭😭"

@TlameloLolokwane commented:

"She is even blowing kisses. 🥹🎀🌸❤️"

@TshwareloNtupe said:

"And she looked for you. 🥹 Imagine if you were not there. 😩"

@Motha2015 suggested:

"Let's show up parents no matter what. That was the most adorable smile ever. 💕"

@tshego added:

"She was so stressed. Imagine if you didn't show up, the heartwrenching feeling she was going to get after looking for you. 😔🥺 This is so beautiful. 🥹"

Woman shares the stress of private school events

In another article, Briefly News reported that being a parent is hard enough as it is, but being a parent of a child who attends a private school is on a whole other level.

One mother took to Twitter to air her frustrations. Private schools tend to host many functions, turn every event into a boujee affair and have 100 unnecessary dinners, teas and whatnot.

