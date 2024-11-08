A loving family man in Polokwane asked his woman's hand in marriage at Rocomamas

The staff members and the customers at the establishment recorded the moment and ululated in celebration

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering the couple with congratulatory messages

A Polokwane man proposed to his woman at Rocomamas. Images: @Tim Robberts, @Shaun Egan

Source: Getty Images

A loving family man asked for his woman's hand in marriage at Rocomama in Polokwane.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @benny.dreams, the couple is seen sitting at a restaurant with their child. The man pulled out a ring, asking for his woman to marry him. The adorable moment captured the hearts of many people at the establishment.

The staff members and the customers took out their phones and recorded the moment. They ululated in celebration. The lady was emotional and couldn't believe that her man was asking her to be one with him forever, cute.

"We witnessed such a beautiful engagement today."

Polokwane couple propose at Rocomamas

Watch the romantic TikTok video below:

Netizens congratulate the couple

The video gained over 680k views, with many online users showering the couple with congratulatory messages. See the comments below:

@Koke.tso wrote:

"Please help me find them ? I want to pay for her wedding shoes of her choice 😭."

@Sbongakonke Mkhwanazi loved:

"This is so beautiful.🥹🥹🥹🫶🏾."

@langa_sa loved:

"With everything happening in our country, so glad we still able to celebrate & believe in love like this🥹❤️."

@Paras Figo commented:

"They are both shy, especially the guy but he took the risk to face his social anxieties for his lady. Genuine love right there."

@💕KAGISO💕🇿🇦 said:

"😂🥰The baby is so confused, she will definitely remember this as she grows up❤️."

Mpumalanga man asks his woman to marry him

In another story, Briefly News reported about a couple that proposed at a restaurant, touching netizens.

A Mpumalanga couple was captured in a video proposing at Rocomamas. The internet was touched. In a TikTok clip uploaded by @buhlebenkosimapho. The waitress can be seen taking a dessert to the couple's table. The dessert had a ring inside it - cute. A love song can be heard playing in the background.

