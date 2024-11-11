South African TV presenter Nomzamo Mbatha stunned in a new picture of her enjoying the pool

The Shaka iLembe actress wore a pink two-piece swimsuit, and her hot abs were on full display

Mzansi was amazed by Nomzamo's body, lauding her for embracing her natural curves and not resorting to BBLs

Nomzamo Mbatha recently had people talking about her banging body. She looked hot as she posed in the poolside.

Nomzamo Mbatha showed off her stunning abs. Image: Phil Noble-Pool/Rob Kim

Nomzamo Mbatha's abs get people talking

South African media personality Nomzamo Mbatha is one gorgeous woman. The stunner recently had people talking when she posed by the poolside in a pink two-piece swimsuit.

What caught many people's attention was those stunning abs.

@MusaKhawula shared the photo on X (Twitter).

Mzansi gushes over Nomzamo Mbatha

Netizens gushed over Nomzamo Mbatha's enchanting beauty and mesmerising body. One fan noted how Mbatha does not have a BBL and she is embracing her natural body. Others want her to drop her workout routines.

@ImiCulate stated:

"She just happens to be natural, with no heavy makeup, no bleaching, no cosmetic surgery, and no BBLs. The consent of beauty has been heavily fabricated, especially amongst celebs."

@Melusi_Mokone gushed:

"Her body looks incredible."

@africanmannnn stated:

"Damn, she looks fitter than me."

@MemeCIC gushed:

"Awesome body."

@MzYonwaba stated:

"Yho, my goodness. What a hot woman."

@MothusiSlyman1 shared:

"No tattoos, no fake BBL. You can tell she is a human being."

@deiiigh asked:

"Tjo. I want to look like this. I’ve already given up on food."

@WonderMahlo gushed:

"She is perfect, man🥺"

@smilesncumisa shared:

"I’ll never get used to her new surname. Because every time I see it, I think she’s married, and then I find out it was actually her other surname."

Source: Briefly News