Mzansi stars Bonang Matheba and Nomzamo Mbatha attended the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards

The TV personalities rubbed shoulders with Prince Williams and US actor Billy Porter

However, fans noticed tension between Bonang and Nomzamo on the green carpet when they were taking pictures

Social media users have picked up tension between South African stars Bonang Matheba and Nomzamo Mbatha.

Fans picked up tension between Nomzamo Mbatha and Bonang Matheba. Image: Bryan Bedder/Jemal Countess

Why fans think Bonang and Nomzamo are beefing

One of Mzansi's most recognisable stars, Bonang Matheba and Nomzamo Mbatha looked stunning as they carried out their duties at the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards.

The media personalities hung out with the founder of the awards, Prince Williams, and US actor Billy Porter, who was co-hosting alongside Bonang.

In a video shared by @MusaKhawula, they all gathered on the green carpet to take pictures. But fans noticed how Bonang and Nomzamo failed even to acknowledge each other's presence.

"The longstanding tension between Bonang Matheba and Nomzamo Nxumalo is palpable at the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards," Khawula wrote.

Mzansi reacts to the speculations between Bonang and Nomzamo

Reacting to the video, fans indeed noticed some tension between Bonang and Nomzamo. People questioned what might have been the cause of this.

@SesiNono praised:

"They are both beautiful and powerful women in their own rights, they really don't need all that tension."

@UniQueensess86 replied:

"The other one is making money moves the other one moves with money."

@BabyPana23 stated:

"Bonang is my girl ☝️🤩"

@Keagh_Bathong shared:

"You can from this video that Bonang is not the wrong one here."

@SesiNono observed:

"They couldn't just put it on hold for these two minutes. Not mogal being shown the back view."

@DonknowMcgrego laughed:

"I love that they can feel each other's energy 😂😂no fake hugs or anything like that."

@Nthabee_Komane claimed:

"Hmm we know of someone who can't keep friends. She's the one who's wrong."

@Emmy_Jiyane asked:

"Wow, that was intense. What happened, did B stealth Nomzoma's man or something?"

Bonang's boyfriend hangs with Sim Dope

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bonang Matheba's alleged boyfriend, David Phume, was recently spotted hanging out with Sim Dope.

They posed for a cool photo on a balcony, and peeps had plenty to say about their looks.

