Mzansi was stunned by Zulu twins who showed off their vocals in the now-viral TikTok clip with over 300K views in 24 hours

The girls tapped into the famous South African Maskandi sound with their squeaky voices channelling some of their favourite artists

Social media users were floored by their high-pitched vocals and left silly messages in the comments

Mzansi was stunned by two Zulu women who showed off their vocals while they sang a Maskandi song.

After flexing their high-pitched voices, the twins went viral on TikTok, generating over 386K in 24 hours.

Mzansi floored by Zulu girls singing Maskandi

With some of the most catchy songs, Maskandi has taken South Africa by storm. In the 21st century, the genre has become appreciated by other Mzansi tribes, thanks to young artists like Lwah Ndlunkulu, who have pulled in a younger audience.

The sound was invented by the Zulu nation and pioneered by John Bhengu. Over the years, the genre has gained the attention of many South Africans.

Two Zulu women showed off their vocals while singing a Maskandi song with a high pitch, which floored Mzansi.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi dusted by Maskandi twins

Social media users were stunned by their ladies' singing and commented:

@mazzzzzzzzzza assumed:

"I'm sure the Pedi people are happy."

@user8856524538799 wrote:

"Clearly, people don't know Mtshengiseni."

@naledi ya maruberube✨commented:

"You know those old Nigerian movies?"

@Bokang❤️ asked:

"How did you guys realise that you have this kind of talent?"

@Makhadzi Mabogo:

“Hide them from Tira.”

@Sne explained:

"Maskandi sounds like this though."

@Ntumi_Lanie:

"That one mosquito when you are trying to sleep in this heat!"

@Monea requested a Billie Eilish cover:

"Please do wildflower."

SA emotional after friends' viral worship session

Briefly News also reported that a group of friends blew Mzansi away with their angelic voices as they sang a worship song before praying. They gathered around a dining table at a restaurant they booked for one of their pal's birthday and set the mood with their beautiful talent.

Social media users melted at the enchanting sounds they breathed out and left messages in the comments section.

Source: Briefly News