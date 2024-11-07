Bonang Matheba's rumoured boyfriend was recently spotted hanging out with Sim Dope

The men posed for a cool photo on a balcony, and peeps had plenty to say about their looks

Meanwhile, others critiqued Queen B's taste in men, claiming that she was dating within the same squad

A photo of Bonang Matheba's alleged bae hanging out with Sim Dope is making the rounds online.

Bonang Matheba's bf chills with Sim Dope

Bonang Matheba's love life has once again become the topic of discussion after another photo of her rumoured boyfriend made it to social media.

David Phume and Queen B's alleged romance has been the talk of the town, and fans are still curious to know more about the businessman.

He recently hung out with socialite, Sim Dope (Simphiwe Gumede), the son of business tycoon, Robert Gumede, and posed for a photo together.

If his name sounds familiar, that's because Sim Dope is also the title of one of AKA's biggest hits, which he named after his close friend.

Gosspimonger, Musa Khawula, shared the men's picture standing on a balcony:

"Bonang Matheba's boyfriend David Phume with Sim Dope."

Mzansi reacts to Bonang Matheba's man's photo

The ladies admitted that Queen B has good taste after seeing her handsome bae:

nyiikoGift recalled:

"And she did say he’s a delicious man."

MpumeM_ said:

"I get why B always says her man is so handsome!"

NTHABEETee wrote:

"Her boyfriend is so bae!"

Meanwhile, others roasted Bonang for seemingly dating within the same squad:

itustroll_ asked:

"So she dated AKA, who was friends with Sim Dope. Now, she is dating David, who is friends with Sim Dope. Does she want the whole crew?"

PreciousShange claimed:

"Bonang's boyfriend is a fan of her ex-boyfriend AKA's best friend, Sim Dope."

PoshTeedkay was curious:

"So she’s into Sim Dope’s friends?"

Bonang Matheba celebrates boyfriend's birthday

Netizens are loving Queen B's gone-girl era and sent well-wishes to their unofficial brother-in-law.

