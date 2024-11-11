Actor Kwenzo Ngcobo from The Wife went viral after a picture of him posing with a Mustang, shared by blogger Musa Khawula, captured fans' attention

Social media users debated whether the luxury car was Ngcobo's or just a promotion, with some fans admiring his style while others suggested it was a brand partnership

The Wife actor Kwenzo Ngcobo left fans drooling after his picture posing next to a Mustang went viral on social media. Fans admired the stunning car, while others talked about Kwenzo's looks.

Kwenzo Ngcobo posed next to a stunning car. Image: Oupa Bopape

Kwenzo Ngcobo's Mustang get fans talking

South African actors have an eye for luxurious vehicles. Stars like Gogo Maweni, Mihlali Ndamase, Connie Ferguson, Kefilwe Mabote, Cassper Nyovest, and Thembinkosi Mthembu are among the many celebs who have shown off their high-end cars on social media.

A picture of The Wife star posing next to a brand new Mustang caught Mzansi's eye. The now-viral picture shared on X by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula sparked a heated debate among netizens.

Take a look at the post below:

Fans react to Kwenzo Ngcobo's alleged car

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Some congratulated the actor on his alleged new whip, while others claimed he was advertising the new vehicle.

@justMakhura said:

"I hate Zulu men, but you see this one?? This one I would do😭😭😭👍"

@Hozeh5 commented:

"Mense are not feeling the recession. We hope his tax obligations are on order. Such showing off help the taxman to know who to target plus they couldn't reach their target in Q3.👀"

@Erickmabunda added:

"I don't think it's his. I saw him with MrHowmach at the reveal of the mustang..."

@mokoka_given said:

"He was promoting the new mustang GT. Musa will mislead you."

@ThapeloMat3521 added:

"Not hating but it’s not his, ford invited a few influencers to try the new ford mustang and he was part of the people invited."

