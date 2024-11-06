‘Adulting’ Star Thembinkosi Mthembu Shows Off His Luxury SUV, Fans React: “Beast Mode Activated”
- Thembinkosi Mthembu recently added a Mazda CX-60 to his luxury car collection, sharing his excitement in a video on Instagram
- The Adulting and Shaka iLembe star expressed his love for the vehicle’s features, including the panoramic sunroof, Nappa leather seats, and BOSE sound system
- Fans and colleagues flooded his post with congratulatory messages, with many praising his choice of car
Thembinkosi Mthembu will cruise like a star in his new luxury vehicle. The award-winning actor recently turned heads when he shared a video of his whip.
Thembinkosi Mthembu gets new car
Hepeeee! Thembinkosi Mthembu has added another luxury vehicle to his car collection. The star, popular for portraying Bonga in the Showmax series Adulting and King Dingiswayo in Shaka iLembe, shared a video while collecting his car.
Taking to his Instagram page, the star, who couldn't contain his excitement, noted that he was happy to be a part of the Mazda family. He also shared that he can't wait to take the car on the road. The post read:
"I collected my Madza CX-60 yesterday and officially became part of the Mazda family. I cannot wait to find Wonderrrr in simple everyday journeys. This car drives like a dream - I love the panoramic sunroof, the Nappa leather seats and the 12 Speaker BOSE Sound System."
Mzansi congratulates Thembinkosi on his new car
The actor's fans and colleagues congratulated him on his new whip. Many admitted that the new Mazda CX-60 was their dream car.
@tafire_deli wrote:
"Intle leMoto Bafo!🔥"
@dawnthandeka_king added:
"Congratulations Gabadele 🔥🔥🔥🔥"
@phinda_x said:
"Brand Yama Bhoza, eyyy I love Mazda… Welcome to the Mazda Family❤️🔥. Congratulations Mthembu❤️❤️❤️"
@taytow2 commented:
"You the way I want this car and in that colour 🙆🏾♀️😍"
@msomisbahle said:
"Congratulations Mnisi 🙌, and well done to my brother uNomndayi for the sale🤗"
Adulting stars show off their dance moves
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a video of Adulting stars Thembinkosi Mthembu, BU Mthembu, Thabiso Isaac Rammusi, and Nhlanhla Kunene dancing has gone viral on social media. Fans can't get enough of their favourites' dancing skills.
The cast of the popular Showmax show Adulting showed their playful side. The actors were captured attempting the Zulu traditional dance.
Source: Briefly News
