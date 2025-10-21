A touching classroom moment from Adams College showed learners presenting their teacher with a gift that left him stunned

The heartfelt gesture reminded viewers of the important role teachers play in shaping young lives

The video went viral, spreading warmth online as people reflected on educators who go the extra mile

South Africans were deeply moved by the Adams College learners’ touching gesture for their teacher, celebrating it as a moment that captured the beauty of respect, kindness, and gratitude in education.

Mzansi praised the learners’ heartfelt gesture and the strong bond they share with their meneer. Image: @don.mnisii

A touching video posted by @don.mnisii on 29 August 2025 showed pupils from Adams College in eThekwini surprising their teacher with a heartfelt gift. In the video, learners gathered around their meneer, handing him a gift bag while filming his reaction. As he opened it to reveal a wristwatch, his astonishment was clear; his mouth dropped open in shock before breaking into a smile of gratitude. The gesture came with words of appreciation as they thanked him for being their ‘father of the year’.

Moments like these highlight the strong relationships that form between educators and their learners. The video captured genuine emotion and respect, showcasing how appreciation for good teaching extends beyond the classroom. Many online users noted how rare it is to see pupils publicly celebrating their teachers in such heartfelt ways.

Learners’ appreciation moment goes viral

The video, shared by user @don.mnisii, quickly went viral, gathering over 30,000 likes and 280 comments from emotional viewers. Teachers and students across South Africa reshared the post, expressing how it reminded them of their own favourite educators. It became one of those TikToks that sparked a national conversation about gratitude and kindness in schools.

Mzansi’s reactions were filled with warmth and nostalgia. Many commended the learners for their thoughtfulness and their teacher’s genuine response. It was more than just a gift; it was a reminder of the meaningful impact teachers have on their students’ lives.

A smiling South African educator held a gift from his pupils. Image: @don.mnisii

Mzansi reacted to the heartfelt gift

EYAM said:

“Uyambona uthisha ongalali nezingane. ❤️❤️🙏”

QueenMashandu🎀 commented:

“Ngiyamfuna. 😭 Ngiyaxolisa.”

Mdineka 82 wrote:

“Siyabonga kakhulu, unkulunkulu anandisele. 👏👏”

Asa Mangubelanga said:

“Weeee, thina sasifundiswa amabhubesi, shame. 🤣🤣”

Slindilengomane wrote:

“I'm sure othisha bethu bayasizonda 😭😭😭😭😭😭. Sasihlulwa ukuthenga iKhekhe nje kodwa.”

TumiB commented:

“Oh man, I know this feeling. 🥰😢 Every year, I get showered by my students even when I came back from the hospital after a month. Oh man! 😢 The surprise was overwhelming. I cried the whole day. It's good to know we as teachers change lives ❤️ Love this.

Phiwokuhle said:

“Argh, man. And he deserves it, he is such a father, literally still goes down as my favourite teacher. 🥹”

Phiiwe_gumede commented:

“Aaah, you guys healed a part of him. He might never forget this moment. 🥺🥺🥺”

