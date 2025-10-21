“Role Model to the Kids”: Pupils Surprise Beloved Meneer With Heartfelt Gift
- A touching classroom moment from Adams College showed learners presenting their teacher with a gift that left him stunned
- The heartfelt gesture reminded viewers of the important role teachers play in shaping young lives
- The video went viral, spreading warmth online as people reflected on educators who go the extra mile
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
South Africans were deeply moved by the Adams College learners’ touching gesture for their teacher, celebrating it as a moment that captured the beauty of respect, kindness, and gratitude in education.
A touching video posted by @don.mnisii on 29 August 2025 showed pupils from Adams College in eThekwini surprising their teacher with a heartfelt gift. In the video, learners gathered around their meneer, handing him a gift bag while filming his reaction. As he opened it to reveal a wristwatch, his astonishment was clear; his mouth dropped open in shock before breaking into a smile of gratitude. The gesture came with words of appreciation as they thanked him for being their ‘father of the year’.
A young South African pilot celebrated her aviation graduation in a touching video that left Mzansi proud
Moments like these highlight the strong relationships that form between educators and their learners. The video captured genuine emotion and respect, showcasing how appreciation for good teaching extends beyond the classroom. Many online users noted how rare it is to see pupils publicly celebrating their teachers in such heartfelt ways.
Learners’ appreciation moment goes viral
The video, shared by user @don.mnisii, quickly went viral, gathering over 30,000 likes and 280 comments from emotional viewers. Teachers and students across South Africa reshared the post, expressing how it reminded them of their own favourite educators. It became one of those TikToks that sparked a national conversation about gratitude and kindness in schools.
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Mzansi’s reactions were filled with warmth and nostalgia. Many commended the learners for their thoughtfulness and their teacher’s genuine response. It was more than just a gift; it was a reminder of the meaningful impact teachers have on their students’ lives.
Mzansi reacted to the heartfelt gift
EYAM said:
“Uyambona uthisha ongalali nezingane. ❤️❤️🙏”
QueenMashandu🎀 commented:
“Ngiyamfuna. 😭 Ngiyaxolisa.”
Mdineka 82 wrote:
“Siyabonga kakhulu, unkulunkulu anandisele. 👏👏”
Asa Mangubelanga said:
“Weeee, thina sasifundiswa amabhubesi, shame. 🤣🤣”
Slindilengomane wrote:
“I'm sure othisha bethu bayasizonda 😭😭😭😭😭😭. Sasihlulwa ukuthenga iKhekhe nje kodwa.”
“My daughter came after 3 miscarriages”: Parents share why they get emotional at Grade R graduation ceremonies
TumiB commented:
“Oh man, I know this feeling. 🥰😢 Every year, I get showered by my students even when I came back from the hospital after a month. Oh man! 😢 The surprise was overwhelming. I cried the whole day. It's good to know we as teachers change lives ❤️ Love this.
Phiwokuhle said:
“Argh, man. And he deserves it, he is such a father, literally still goes down as my favourite teacher. 🥹”
Phiiwe_gumede commented:
“Aaah, you guys healed a part of him. He might never forget this moment. 🥺🥺🥺”
Check out the TikTok video below:
3 other Briefly News stories about teachers
- A TikTok video went viral, showing a teacher’s emotional reaction as students handed her chocolates, and she was overwhelmed with surprise and gratitude.
- A group of pupils' grand gesture surprise for their teacher's last day of school warmed the hearts of many people in Mzansi.
- A 26-year-old South African teacher proudly shared her achievements online, inspiring others with her success story.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za