SA Parents Share Why They Get Emotional at Grade R Graduation Ceremonies

Parents are often made fun of by the public for crying at their children’s Grade R graduation ceremonies

Three days ago, a TikTokker ridiculed them in a now-viral post by sarcastically asking why folks exaggerated their emotions

South African parents shared their reasons why they cannot seem to control their emotions when they see their kids walking across the stage

A TikTokker gave thousands of parents a platform to finally express themselves about a topic they’ve been previously ridiculed for.

South African parents respond to being ridiculed of being too emotional at Grade R graduation ceremonies. Image: @Courtney Hale

Source: Getty Images

They explained why they become too emotional at their children’s Grade R graduation ceremonies. The public thought that most reactions from parents were a tad too dramatic for such an occasion.

People do not think such a ceremony should make one that emotional since the child’s academic journey has barely begun. This time, South African parents stood up for themselves and shared why they were unapologetic about their ridiculed behaviours.

SA parents defend behaviours at Grade R graduation

Thousands of graduation videos trend every year on TikTok, including those of preschoolers. Parents are often seen crying tears of joy as their little ones walk across the stage, symbolising the completion of their preschool years.

People online often make fun of the folks who show such deep emotions, as they believe preschool graduations are nothing compared to the other stages of their future academic careers. In the comments of a now-viral post, South African parents shared deeper reasons as to why they get overwhelmed with emotions on their children’s first graduation.

SA parents share why they cry at Grade R graduation

Social media users had a conversation about the topic in a thread of over 2000 comments on TikTok:

South African parents shared why they become emotional at preschool graduation ceremonies. Image: @SolStock

Source: Getty Images

@Nomvuyo explained:

“My daughter came after 3 miscarriages and a stillborn, so I don't take any step of her life for granted, and I don't expect anyone to understand.”

@TeddyBeaR Mzimela stated:

“Every milestone a child goes through is very emotional.”

@Veli🇿🇦 shared:

“Some of our children did not live long enough to graduate from creche. So we are touched and grateful for those who see the day.”

@Vivienne Adams wrote:

“As a grandmother, I will cry until they call an ambulance; it's her graduation without her mother, who passed away on 1 April this year.”

@Promise Nokwanda highlighted:

“I am raising twins on my own. Nobody asks us how we are doing, and some days are very hard, so please forgive me when I cry.”

@user2183154172863 shared:

“I cried when she said her first word, her crawling, standing, imagining crèche graduation. Yho, I will roll on the floor.”

@Cwerhakazi 🐆 🐆 🐆pointed out:

“I was proud. My baby was going to big school. I also cried on his first day of grade 1 and at his grade 7 prize-giving. I'll be crying at his university graduation in December. I'm a single parent, and it's been me and him against the world for the past 22 years.”

@Lehumo explained:

“Seeing your child reaching that level can be very emotional. Unfortunately, if you are not a parent, you will never understand this feeling. I'm a guy, but I get so overwhelmed when I see my child walking or riding a bicycle.”

See the TikTok post below:

