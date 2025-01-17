The South African soapie Generations: The Legacy recently introduced fresh and young characters to its show

Three new actors, Athie Cwele, Vuyolwethu Matiwane and Sicelo Mabaso, will be joining the show this year

SABC PR Specialist Caroline Phalakatshela shared with Briefly News some spoilers about the three new characters that will be joining the Soapie

'Generations: The Legacy' has introduced three new characters.

The South African favourite soapie Generations: The Legacy is upping their game this season as they are set to bring fresh new faces to the show.

Three young actors to join Generations: The Legacy

Social media has been buzzing since the SABC 1 soapie Generations: The Legacy announced the changes they will be making this year.

The Soapie has been trying new and different things on the show, and recently, they have revealed that they will be bringing fresh and young actors this season, as they also promised that season 32 will be filled with full-blown drama, action, and suspense.

SABC PR Specialist Caroline Phalakatshela shared some spoilers with Briefly News about the three new characters joining the Soapie.

Athie Cwele will play the character of Kamogelo Moroka on 'Generations: The Legacy.'

She said:

"Athie Cwele will play the character of Kamogelo Moroka, Kea’s Son, who is studying Digital Marketing and software engineering. He plans to start his own business when he finishes his studies. Sicelo Mabaso will play Samkelo, a charmer hustler with charisma in bucketloads. He is street savvy, hustling to the top, easy to love and can code-switch depending on who he is with.

"Another young actor joining the stellar cast is Vuyolwethu Matiwane, who will play the role of Lulama, a young woman from East London."

Vusi Kunene dumps House of Zwide

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in July that Zazi Kunene's father, Vusi Kunene, who played Funani Zwide in House of Zwide, returned to the SABC1 soapie Generations: The Legacy.

Kunene dumped the e.tv fashion telenovela, where he portrayed the leading fashion designer.

The SABC1 soapie welcomed back the Shaka ILembe star on their X account in August:

"Vusi Kunene makes his return as Jack Mabaso on @Gen_legacy tonight. Be there at 20:00."

