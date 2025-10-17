Ronnie Nyakale shared the reason he decided to go back to Generations : The Legacy after leaving in 2024

Ronnie Nyakale shared his experience working on other productions and how it took a toll on his mental health

He also shared a spoiler about his return and how it is closely tied to Lucy Diale's brief exit

Ronnie Nyakale explained why he returned to 'Generations: The Legacy'.

Source: Instagram

Talented veteran actor Ronnie Nyakale shared why he returned to Generations: The Legacy after leaving the show in 2024.

After leaving Generations: The Legacy, Ronnie Nyakale dominated headlines mostly for his side hustles. The actor became a Bolt driver to make ends meet while he waited to land his first role after leaving Generations: The Legacy. In an interview with Daily Sun, Nyakale confirmed his reason for returning to Generations: The Legacy.

Ronnie Nyakale shares why he returned to Generations

Ronnie Nyakale told the publication that while he left Generations: The Legacy for growth, his career didn’t take off as he expected despite landing roles on House of Zwide and Higher Grade.

Nyakale, who plays Cosmo on Generations: The Legacy, said he was typecast as the bad guy in all the productions he joined after leaving the long-running SABC1 soapie. He also highlighted how his characters in the two shows were constantly being killed off. Nyakale said he realised that his acting career wasn’t growing as he had expected.

"I realised I’m being used to play rough characters and getting killed. I’ll end up acting on 20 shows and getting killed. That made me sad,” he told Daily Sun.

Ronnie Nyakale shared that after his experience, he hoped that the production team at Generations: The Legacy would call him back to reprise his role as Cosmo. He said when they finally did, he did not hesitate.

“I decided I want to go back home. I missed home, and I was talking to God, asking that He open an opportunity on Generations. And that happened. They asked to see me, and I didn’t waste time. I was already waiting for that call,” he said.

Ronnie Nyakale shared a 'Generations: The Legacy' spoiler.

Source: Instagram

Ronnie Nyakale shares Generations: The Legacy spoiler

Ronnie Nyakale shared a spoiler regarding how his character Cosmo will return to Generations: The Legacy.

While he didn’t disclose when his character will make his return, he said that when Cosmo comes back, his sister, Lucy (played by Manaka Ranaka), will be going to France to visit her daughter, Namhla (Thuli Phongolo). During that time, Cosmo will be overseeing Lucy’s businesses in her absence. He hinted that there will be more to Cosmo’s return than just overseeing Lucy’s businesses.

“However, there’s an interesting storyline that he’ll be part of,” Ronnie said.

Generations: The Legacy welcomes new cast

Apart from Ronnie Nyakale's return, Generations: The Legacy will welcome three new faces, as reported by Briefly News.

One of the new cast members is Sparky Xulu, who will play a character who reportedly has a complicated history with one of the main families in the soapie. Xulu will be joined by two others, with one of them playing his wife.

